Two fishermen have rescued a naked fugitive who they found sitting on a tree branch in Australian crocodile habitat.
Cam Faust yesterday said that he and fellow recreational fisher Kev Joiner heard Luke Voskresensky, 40, yell for help on Sunday as they set crab traps from their dinghy in mangroves on the outskirts of Darwin.
Faust said Voskresensky — who was covered in mud, cuts and insect bites — had explained that he had been lost for four days, survived by eating snails, and had used his clothes “for bits and pieces over the way.”
“It didn’t make sense to us,” Faust said, referring to the explanation for his nudity. “He had a nest made up in the tree, and he was only laying a meter above the water and there were crocs in the water, so he has done well to survive.”
Joiner said that the friends hesitated before bringing Voskresensky on board.
“Once we’d seen how bad he was and how many cuts he had all over him, and he was dehydrated and pretty weak ... we thought we’d better get him in the boat,” Joiner said. “We thought he just must have had a big night after New Year’s, and got lost and done himself a mischief in the bush.”
Faust said that he stripped to his underwear, and handed Voskresensky his shorts and a beer as the trio made their way back to Darwin.
“He looked like he needed a beer, although he was in a bad way,” Faust said.
An ambulance was waiting at a Darwin boat ramp when they arrived.
Voskresensky was taken to a Darwin hospital, where he was placed under police guard as he was treated for exposure.
Police said that Voskresensky had been free on bail after being charged with armed robbery, multiple aggravated assaults, deprivation of liberty and stealing, but he had cut off his electronic monitoring device and attempted to evade police.
Because he was hospitalized, Voskresensky was excused from attending court on Tuesday to face new charges of breaching bail and aggravated assault, court official Xavier La Canna said.
Voskresensky is next to appear in court on Feb. 9, La Canna said.
Faust said he decided against visiting Voskresensky in hospital after discovering that he had been wanted by police.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next