Bangers and mash, pints of beer, a Europeans versus Britons tug-of-war, and renditions of Don’t Leave Me This Way and We’ll Meet Again.
Expatriates in Spain marked the UK’s departure from the EU in true British style.
Although many were unhappy at the decision to leave, with some facing residency and other bureaucratic problems, Britons at the Bar Allioli in the southern village of Jimera de Libar decided to make the best of a bad job and throw a party.
Photo: AFP
The tongue-in-cheek celebration featured a menu of all British favorites, such as fish and chips and beans on toast.
“While most of us are not altogether happy about the whole thing, we might as well celebrate in a fashion and enjoy ourselves,” said Paul Darwent, a 65-year-old Briton who runs the bar in the Andalusian mountains about an hour from the coast.
“The reality is it is going to create a lot of problems for us all,” added Darwent, who has lived in Spain for more than two decades.
Photo: AFP
About 370,000 Britons are registered as living in Spain — more than in any other EU member state — and thousands more are believed to have settled in the nation without ever having notified the authorities.
Many are retirees who live on Spain’s sunny southern coast, drawn by the warmer climate and lower cost of living.
Britons can keep their residency rights in Spain — as long as they applied for residency before Thursday last week, when the UK’s transition period out of the EU ended.
To qualify, they must have a permanent address, a local bank account, show sufficient funds and have healthcare cover.
However, many do not meet the requirements, said Myra Azzopardi, a paralegal and the founder of the Citizens Advice Bureau, a British charity that helps expats with legal issues.
“We are going to have a lot of people who are going to end up without residency and without any way of getting residency,” Azzopardi said.
Baz Rhodes, a 58-year-old paragliding guide from Manchester who has lived in Spain for 20 years, said Brexit meant that he and his wife had to take out private health insurance at a cost of 200 euros (US$247) per month.
“I am very, very annoyed,” said Rhodes, who attended the party wrapped in an EU flag.
Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the party was held on the bar’s outdoor patio, which was decorated with British, Spanish and EU flags.
Separate entrances for EU and non-EU nationals were set up to enter the bar to use the washrooms.
The musical backdrop to the festivities included live performances of The Communards’ Don’t Leave Me This Way and Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again.
The highlight of the party was a tug-of-war pitting four Britons against four men from Denmark, France, Spain and the Netherlands.
Cheers and applause broke out when the EU team won, causing the British team to tumble to the ground.
“If we don’t celebrate in some way, we would just be crying because it is so sad,” said Elaine Gilfillan, a teacher from Scotland who has lived in Spain for nearly two decades.
Gilfillan said she was saddened that it is now much harder for her children to move to Spain, like she did, or any other EU member state.
Any Briton who now wants to live in Spain must follow the same procedure as a non-EU citizen, which is more complex and difficult, with higher income requirements, while their professional qualifications would no longer be automatically recognized. They also have to apply for it, with no guarantee of success.
“We should be together. We are one continent. I think Britain will suffer as a result. It is not good for any of us,” Gilfillan said.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next