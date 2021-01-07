British expats ‘party’ in Spain as UK exits EU

AFP, JIMERA DE LIBAR, Spain





Bangers and mash, pints of beer, a Europeans versus Britons tug-of-war, and renditions of Don’t Leave Me This Way and We’ll Meet Again.

Expatriates in Spain marked the UK’s departure from the EU in true British style.

Although many were unhappy at the decision to leave, with some facing residency and other bureaucratic problems, Britons at the Bar Allioli in the southern village of Jimera de Libar decided to make the best of a bad job and throw a party.

A singer performs at a mock “Goodbye EU” party at Bar Allioli in Jimera de Libar, Spain, on Friday last week. Photo: AFP

The tongue-in-cheek celebration featured a menu of all British favorites, such as fish and chips and beans on toast.

“While most of us are not altogether happy about the whole thing, we might as well celebrate in a fashion and enjoy ourselves,” said Paul Darwent, a 65-year-old Briton who runs the bar in the Andalusian mountains about an hour from the coast.

“The reality is it is going to create a lot of problems for us all,” added Darwent, who has lived in Spain for more than two decades.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

About 370,000 Britons are registered as living in Spain — more than in any other EU member state — and thousands more are believed to have settled in the nation without ever having notified the authorities.

Many are retirees who live on Spain’s sunny southern coast, drawn by the warmer climate and lower cost of living.

Britons can keep their residency rights in Spain — as long as they applied for residency before Thursday last week, when the UK’s transition period out of the EU ended.

To qualify, they must have a permanent address, a local bank account, show sufficient funds and have healthcare cover.

However, many do not meet the requirements, said Myra Azzopardi, a paralegal and the founder of the Citizens Advice Bureau, a British charity that helps expats with legal issues.

“We are going to have a lot of people who are going to end up without residency and without any way of getting residency,” Azzopardi said.

Baz Rhodes, a 58-year-old paragliding guide from Manchester who has lived in Spain for 20 years, said Brexit meant that he and his wife had to take out private health insurance at a cost of 200 euros (US$247) per month.

“I am very, very annoyed,” said Rhodes, who attended the party wrapped in an EU flag.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the party was held on the bar’s outdoor patio, which was decorated with British, Spanish and EU flags.

Separate entrances for EU and non-EU nationals were set up to enter the bar to use the washrooms.

The musical backdrop to the festivities included live performances of The Communards’ Don’t Leave Me This Way and Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again.

The highlight of the party was a tug-of-war pitting four Britons against four men from Denmark, France, Spain and the Netherlands.

Cheers and applause broke out when the EU team won, causing the British team to tumble to the ground.

“If we don’t celebrate in some way, we would just be crying because it is so sad,” said Elaine Gilfillan, a teacher from Scotland who has lived in Spain for nearly two decades.

Gilfillan said she was saddened that it is now much harder for her children to move to Spain, like she did, or any other EU member state.

Any Briton who now wants to live in Spain must follow the same procedure as a non-EU citizen, which is more complex and difficult, with higher income requirements, while their professional qualifications would no longer be automatically recognized. They also have to apply for it, with no guarantee of success.

“We should be together. We are one continent. I think Britain will suffer as a result. It is not good for any of us,” Gilfillan said.