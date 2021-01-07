Kim Jong-un calls for ‘big leap forward’ at congress

Bloomberg





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a dire warning at the nation’s first ruling party congress in five years, saying that development plans fell far short of their goals and the party would explore a “new path” for making a “big leap forward.”

The days-long 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea — convened to draft a new economic plan — began shortly after Kim skipped his usual New Year’s Day address.

In opening remarks on Tuesday, Kim said the party’s previous five-year development plan, which ended last year, missed its targets due to both “internal and external challenges,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

People walk past a billboard announcing the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea on a street in Pyongyang yesterday. Photo: AP

“The goals we set were immensely underachieved in almost all sectors,” Kim said, according to KCNA, making a rare admission of fault by planners.

Remarks reported by state media did not mention any plans by Kim to revive stalled negotiations with the US to curtail his nuclear arms program in exchange for easing sanctions choking the North’s paltry economy.

The gathering of 5,000 delegates and party officials is being closely watched for clues to how Kim will approach the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden.

Koh Yu-hwan, president of a government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification think tank in Seoul, said North Korea would probably hint at its US and South Korea strategy in later congress meetings.

“North Korea may have calculated that the sanctions regime will last for a while,” Koh said. “It is finding problems internally to speed up the economic recovery, things North Korea can do during the sanctions regime.”

Kim is one of the few world leaders yet to congratulate — or even acknowledge — Biden’s defeat of US President Donald Trump, who dispensed with decades of US foreign policy to hold three meetings with the North Korean leader.

There was no mention of the president-elect in the initial accounts of the event.

Biden’s camp has signaled more room for negotiations, and the president-elect’s choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has backed a negotiated settlement with North Korea that first freezes and then rolls back its nuclear program in return for rewards.

State media also did not explain what Kim’s “big leap forward” would entail, other than that the congress would lay the groundwork for improving living standards.

The term evoked Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) “Great Leap Forward” in China, a disastrous attempt to catch up with the industrial powerhouses of the West that contributed to mass famines.

The meeting, where leadership changes are expected, comes as North Korea’s battered economy was dealt further blows by natural disasters and Kim’s decision to shut borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s GDP likely shrank 8.5 percent last year, according to a projection by Fitch Solutions, leaving it smaller than when Kim took power in 2011 with a pledge to improve people’s living standards.

Kim has few options to turn around finances, but a UN Security Council report has said that he has used illegal ship-to-ship transfers of contraband and cybercrimes to earn money.

Images in state media showed Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, seated a row behind the leader, easing recent speculation among observers that her power had been clipped after she led a contentious pressure campaign against South Korea.