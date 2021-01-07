Facebook reimposes political advert ban in Georgia

The Guardian





Facebook has announced that it would again ban political advertising targeting users in the US state of Georgia, following the US senatorial election there on Tuesday.

The social media company said that starting yesterday, Georgia users would again be subject to the US-wide political ad ban instated following the US presidential vote on Nov. 3 last year.

Facebook had temporarily lifted the ban in Georgia ahead of the runoff elections to allow political messaging to reach more voters.

“Following the Georgia runoff elections, Georgia will rejoin the existing nationwide pause on social issue, elections and political ads,” Facebook said in a blogpost.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the potential for confusion or abuse,” the company told advertisers in an e-mail reviewed by Reuters.

Facebook and Google had introduced pauses on political advertising after presidential election as part of measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on the platforms.

Google lifted its pause last month, saying it no longer considered the post-election period to be a “sensitive event.”

Facebook lifted its ban on Dec. 15 exclusively for the state of Georgia, due to “feedback from experts and advertisers across the political spectrum about the importance of expressing voice” and using Facebook to reach voters ahead of Georgia’s runoff elections.

For the rest of the country, the ban remained.

The change announced on Tuesday means that any advertising about the Georgia runoff elections would be paused and any advertisers who were previously allowed to run advertising about the vote would not be able to create new political advertising.

The decision comes after it was discovered that Republican politicians and other operatives were using advertising on Facebook to target Georgia voters with misinformation in the final days ahead of the vote.

A report from global human rights group Avaaz found advertising on Facebook sponsored by Republicans that featured misinformation or falsehoods meant to sway voter opinion.

One advertising sponsored by the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican-affiliated group, claimed that US Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, is “threatening to defund the police,” which he is not.

Another from the Republican Party run last month accused US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of scheming to replace US president-elect Joe Biden with vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Almost half of the false advertising was shared by political candidates in the Georgia race, who are exempt from Facebook’s fact checking rules.

Facebook has come under fire for the broad exemptions it grants politicians who advertise on its platform. Chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has defended the policy, saying that the platform should not be the arbiter of truth in political scenarios.

Critics say that the spread of lies ahead of the Georgia election underscores how ineffective the company’s measures to address these issues have been.

The company’s oversight board, introduced late last year, was meant to adjudicate disputes regarding content. However, the group is not able to take down content quickly, limiting its effectiveness in breaking-news situations.

A group of academics and civil rights leaders critical of Facebook, calling themselves the Real Facebook Oversight Board, say that the misinformation exposed in Georgia is proof that there is more to be done.

“The Facebook Oversight Board is complicit in a misinformation campaign in Georgia,” the group said in a statement. “They must do better, and Facebook needs to be held accountable for their failure to protect voters from disinformation.”

Additional reporting by Reuters