Democrats receive Senate boost with Warnock win

UNCERTAINTY: Democrats need to secure another win in the Georgia runoffs to evenly split the chamber, with the vice president casting tie-breaking votes if needed

Bloomberg





Democrats’ hopes of taking control of the US Senate received a huge boost early yesterday after the party captured one seat in the Georgia runoff elections and waited on the outcome of another race that remained too close to call.

To secure a narrow majority, Democrats need to win both Senate seats, which would split the chamber 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus, with US vice president-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

Senate control, paired with the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House of Representatives, would give US president-elect Joe Biden full control of the US government and allow him to implement major pieces of his agenda.

A person dressed in a Spider-Man costume holds campaign signs for Democratic US Senate candidates near a polling location in Marietta, Georgia, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated the Republican incumbent, US Senator Kelly Loeffler, in one of the runoff races, the Associated Press reported, making him the first black senator in Georgia history.

US Senator David Perdue trailed Democrat Jon Ossoff by about 16,000 votes early yesterday, with some of the outstanding votes coming from Democrat-heavy precincts.

However, it could take days to get the final tally, as 17,000 military and overseas ballots can still be counted as late as tomorrow.

The narrow results would almost certainly spark legal challenges or recounts that could also delay a final determination of Senate control.

The uncertainty over the Senate comes as the Congress met in a joint session yesterday to count Electoral College votes that would ratify Biden’s win, even as US President Donald Trump urged Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers to overturn the results based on baseless claims of a “rigged” election.

In Georgia, Republicans began pointing fingers at Trump for damaging their chances as they confronted the possibility that Democrats could win both races.

With Loeffler’s loss, Republicans must hold on to the other Georgia seat to preserve their hold on the chamber and be able to thwart Biden’s agenda and Cabinet nominees.

However, Republican state officials were grim.

“From the numbers we’re looking at right now, it doesn’t look good for the two incumbent Republican senators,” said elections official Gabriel Sterling, a Republican.

Warnock declared victory early yesterday and noted that his mother, 82, had picked “someone else’s cotton before picking her youngest son to be a United States senator.”

“Georgia, I am honored by the faith you have shown in me and I promise you this tonight: I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election,” he said, echoing Biden’s bipartisan tone.

Warnock, 51, is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, a position once held by Martin Luther King Jr.

Loeffler showed no sign of conceding.

“There are a lot of votes out there, as y’all know,” she told supporters. “And we have a path to victory and we’re staying on it.”

The race bounced back and forth between the Republicans and Democrats all evening, reminiscent of the November election, which Trump appeared to be winning early in the night before Biden ultimately won with about 12,000 more votes out of 5 million cast.

Trump challenged the results as Democrats gained ground and votes were still being counted.

He tweeted that “they are setting up a big ‘voter dump’ against the Republican candidates,” and that Democrats “just happened to have found another 4,000 ballots from Fulton County,” which includes the Democratic city of Atlanta.

Sterling, who has aggressively refuted Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud, blamed the outgoing president for the Republican defeat.

“When you tell people your vote doesn’t count and has been stolen and people start to believe that — and then you go to the two senators and tell them to ask the secretary of state to resign and trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party when you need Republicans to unite, all of that stems from his decision-making since the Nov. 3rd election,” Sterling said.