Striving to further diversify its ranks, the CIA on Monday launched a new Web site to find top-tier candidates who would bring a broader range of life experiences to the nation’s premier intelligence agency.
The days of all American spies being white male graduates from Ivy League schools are long gone. The CIA director is a woman and women head all five of the agency’s branches, including the directorates of science and technology, operations and digital innovation.
However, while the CIA has been diversifying for years, intelligence agencies still lag the federal workforce in minority representation.
With thousands of job applicants annually, the CIA wants to do more to ensure that its workforce reflects national demographics.
The revamped Web site has links for browsing CIA jobs, complete with starting salaries and requirements, sections on working at the agency and a streamlined application process.
“We’ve come a long way since I applied by simply mailing a letter marked: ‘CIA, Washington, DC,’” said CIA Director Gina Haspel, who joined the agency in 1985.
She said in a statement that she hopes the new Web site piques the interest of talented Americans and gives them a sense of the “dynamic environment that awaits them here.”
Haspel has made recruitment a priority since she became the first female director in May 2018.
Since then, the CIA has started advertising on streaming services, launched an Instagram account and an online “onion site,” a feature that makes both the information provider and the person accessing information more difficult to trace.
Last year, the CIA designated its first executive for Hispanic engagement, Ilka Rodriguez-Diaz, a veteran of more than three decades with the agency. She first joined after attending a CIA job fair in New Jersey.
“The CIA had never been on my radar,” she wrote in an opinion piece in the Miami Herald after getting the job in October. “I didn’t think I fit the ‘profile.’ After all, the spies I saw on TV were male Anglo-Saxon Ivy leaguers, not Latinas from New Jersey. Still, I went to my expert life coach, my mother, for advice. She said: ‘No pierdes nada con ir.’ [What have you got to lose in going?] So, I went to the job fair. The rest, as they say, is history.”
Across the more than a dozen US spy agencies, including the CIA, 61 percent of intelligence professionals in fiscal 2019 were men, compared with 39 percent women, an annual demographics report compiled by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said.
In fiscal 2019, the intelligence community saw an incremental increase in the number of minority professionals — 26.5 percent, up from 26.2 percent — but that was still lower than 37 percent in the federal workforce as a whole and 37.4 percent in the civilian labor force, the report said.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved