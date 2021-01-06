CIA’s recruitment Web site aims to diversify US spies

AP, WASHINGTON





Striving to further diversify its ranks, the CIA on Monday launched a new Web site to find top-tier candidates who would bring a broader range of life experiences to the nation’s premier intelligence agency.

The days of all American spies being white male graduates from Ivy League schools are long gone. The CIA director is a woman and women head all five of the agency’s branches, including the directorates of science and technology, operations and digital innovation.

However, while the CIA has been diversifying for years, intelligence agencies still lag the federal workforce in minority representation.

With thousands of job applicants annually, the CIA wants to do more to ensure that its workforce reflects national demographics.

The revamped Web site has links for browsing CIA jobs, complete with starting salaries and requirements, sections on working at the agency and a streamlined application process.

“We’ve come a long way since I applied by simply mailing a letter marked: ‘CIA, Washington, DC,’” said CIA Director Gina Haspel, who joined the agency in 1985.

She said in a statement that she hopes the new Web site piques the interest of talented Americans and gives them a sense of the “dynamic environment that awaits them here.”

Haspel has made recruitment a priority since she became the first female director in May 2018.

Since then, the CIA has started advertising on streaming services, launched an Instagram account and an online “onion site,” a feature that makes both the information provider and the person accessing information more difficult to trace.

Last year, the CIA designated its first executive for Hispanic engagement, Ilka Rodriguez-Diaz, a veteran of more than three decades with the agency. She first joined after attending a CIA job fair in New Jersey.

“The CIA had never been on my radar,” she wrote in an opinion piece in the Miami Herald after getting the job in October. “I didn’t think I fit the ‘profile.’ After all, the spies I saw on TV were male Anglo-Saxon Ivy leaguers, not Latinas from New Jersey. Still, I went to my expert life coach, my mother, for advice. She said: ‘No pierdes nada con ir.’ [What have you got to lose in going?] So, I went to the job fair. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Across the more than a dozen US spy agencies, including the CIA, 61 percent of intelligence professionals in fiscal 2019 were men, compared with 39 percent women, an annual demographics report compiled by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said.

In fiscal 2019, the intelligence community saw an incremental increase in the number of minority professionals — 26.5 percent, up from 26.2 percent — but that was still lower than 37 percent in the federal workforce as a whole and 37.4 percent in the civilian labor force, the report said.