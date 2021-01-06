Venezuela’s Maduro wins legislature; Guaido in cold

AFP, CARACAS





A new Venezuelan legislature was sworn in yesterday, with the party of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in almost complete control and the main thorn in his side, Western-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, out in the political cold.

Venezuelans have lived almost two years with the two men laying claim to the presidency, but with Maduro labeled a dictator and subject to Western sanctions, and Guaido recognized as the country’s legitimate leader by the US and more than 50 other nations.

In a move some criticized as a strategic error, the opposition led by Guaido boycotted Dec. 6 legislative elections that returned a large majority for Maduro’s party.

The National Assembly formerly enjoyed an opposition majority.

This meant that yesterday, Guaido was to no longer be National Assembly speaker, losing the limited institutional legitimacy that he had, and leaving foreign governments backing his claim to the presidency in a difficult position.

“I do not think that this duality [of power] will continue for much longer,” said Benigno Alarcon, director of the Center of Politics and Government at Venezuela’s Andres Bello Catholic University.

Maduro “has control of the country through force” and a firm grip on all state institutions, he added.

This means that, among other things, Maduro could use COVID-19 restrictions on movement to ban any possible protests against his rule.

At the same time, Guaido is faced with increasingly feeble opposition mobilization.

A referendum-style consultation called by Guaido and held over five days last month for people to condemn the Dec. 6 vote and Maduro with it, failed to muster the large numbers of opposition supporters that participated in the 2019 protests.

“It is very likely that ... Guaido will remain an opposition leader in exile,” said Rafael Alvarez, an analyst at the firm Iuriscorp.

On Jan. 23, 2019, Guaido proclaimed himself interim president before a large crowd after the then-opposition controlled legislature branded Maduro a “usurper” fraudulently re-elected in May 2018.

This bold step marked a turning point in the political crisis in recession-hit Venezuela.

It unleashed fresh protests against Maduro and Guaido’s popularity soared to about 80 percent, polls by firms such as Datanalisis showed.

However, Maduro refused to cede, and the standoff continues to this day.

Last month, the opposition-led National Assembly passed a decree allowing itself to continue functioning in parallel with the new Maduro-majority chamber until fresh elections are held next year.

However, political scientist Jesus Castillo-Mollendo said that the unilateral ruling has no basis in law.

Nor does it seem to enjoy much popular support, Alarcon added.

“Inside Venezuela, everyone knows that this position is more symbolic than anything. That there is no way of exercising it because there is no control of the institutions,” Alarcon said.