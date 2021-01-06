A new Venezuelan legislature was sworn in yesterday, with the party of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in almost complete control and the main thorn in his side, Western-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, out in the political cold.
Venezuelans have lived almost two years with the two men laying claim to the presidency, but with Maduro labeled a dictator and subject to Western sanctions, and Guaido recognized as the country’s legitimate leader by the US and more than 50 other nations.
In a move some criticized as a strategic error, the opposition led by Guaido boycotted Dec. 6 legislative elections that returned a large majority for Maduro’s party.
The National Assembly formerly enjoyed an opposition majority.
This meant that yesterday, Guaido was to no longer be National Assembly speaker, losing the limited institutional legitimacy that he had, and leaving foreign governments backing his claim to the presidency in a difficult position.
“I do not think that this duality [of power] will continue for much longer,” said Benigno Alarcon, director of the Center of Politics and Government at Venezuela’s Andres Bello Catholic University.
Maduro “has control of the country through force” and a firm grip on all state institutions, he added.
This means that, among other things, Maduro could use COVID-19 restrictions on movement to ban any possible protests against his rule.
At the same time, Guaido is faced with increasingly feeble opposition mobilization.
A referendum-style consultation called by Guaido and held over five days last month for people to condemn the Dec. 6 vote and Maduro with it, failed to muster the large numbers of opposition supporters that participated in the 2019 protests.
“It is very likely that ... Guaido will remain an opposition leader in exile,” said Rafael Alvarez, an analyst at the firm Iuriscorp.
On Jan. 23, 2019, Guaido proclaimed himself interim president before a large crowd after the then-opposition controlled legislature branded Maduro a “usurper” fraudulently re-elected in May 2018.
This bold step marked a turning point in the political crisis in recession-hit Venezuela.
It unleashed fresh protests against Maduro and Guaido’s popularity soared to about 80 percent, polls by firms such as Datanalisis showed.
However, Maduro refused to cede, and the standoff continues to this day.
Last month, the opposition-led National Assembly passed a decree allowing itself to continue functioning in parallel with the new Maduro-majority chamber until fresh elections are held next year.
However, political scientist Jesus Castillo-Mollendo said that the unilateral ruling has no basis in law.
Nor does it seem to enjoy much popular support, Alarcon added.
“Inside Venezuela, everyone knows that this position is more symbolic than anything. That there is no way of exercising it because there is no control of the institutions,” Alarcon said.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved