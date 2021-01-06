New York moves to fine hospitals as vaccines idle

DISPENSING FAILURES? New York has dispensed about 175,000 doses of the 896,000 that it has received since the middle of last month, CDC data showed

Reuters, NEW YORK





More than two-thirds of the 15 million COVID-19 vaccines shipped within the US have so far gone unused, US health officials said on Monday, as the governors of New York and Florida vowed to penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly enough.

New York hospitals must administer vaccines within a week of receiving them, or face a fine and a reduction in shipments, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, hours before announcing the state’s first known case of a new, more infectious COVID-19 variant from the UK.

“I don’t want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody’s arm,” the governor said. “If you’re not performing this function, it does raise questions about the operating efficiency of the hospital.”

A resident at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation receives a COVID-19 vaccine from drugstore pharmacists in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

New York hospitals on the whole have dispensed fewer than half of their allocated doses to date, but performance varied from one group of hospitals to another, Cuomo said.

The NYC Health + Hospitals system, the city’s main public hospital network, has only administered 31 percent of its allotment, compared with 99 percent for a few private hospitals in the state.

In Florida, where officials have put senior citizens ahead of many essential workers for getting the vaccine, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a policy under which the state would allocate more doses to hospitals that dispense them most quickly.

“Hospitals that do not do a good job of getting the vaccine out will have their allocations transferred to hospitals that are doing a good job at getting the vaccine out,” DeSantis said at a briefing.

“We do not want vaccine to just be idle at some hospital system,” he added, although he did not say that they would face fines.

Florida plans to deploy an additional 1,000 nurses to administer vaccines and to keep state-run vaccination sites open seven days per week, he said.

Some of the problem has been attributed to widespread distrust of immunizations, even among some healthcare workers, owing in part to the record speed with which COVID-19 vaccines were developed and approved 11 months after the virus emerged in the US.

However, some US officials have also cited a lack of adequate planning and logistical glitches in launching the most ambitious mass inoculation campaign in the nation’s history.

The federal government has distributed more than 15 million vaccine doses to states and territories across the country, but only about 4.5 million have been administered so far, data released by on Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.

Those figures put the government far short of its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of last year, although officials said that they expected the rollout would pick up significantly this month.

“We have got to do better and we are going to keep doing better, and I promise you, you will see in the next two weeks numbers increase substantially,” US Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CBS News in an interview.

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar Amesh Adalja said that New York and Florida were being “overly bureaucratic” in penalizing hospitals over vaccine deliveries, even as they coped with soaring caseloads.

“Instead of fining hospitals, why not give them more resources to do this, more money, more staffing?” he said in a telephone interview.

New York has dispensed about 175,000 doses of the 896,000 that it has received since the middle of last month, while Florida has dispensed 265,000 of the 1.14 million doses it received, CDC data showed.

Monday also marked the first day when some Americans were due to receive their second vaccine shot, three weeks after getting the first.