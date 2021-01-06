Two lawyers involved with HK activists say they face having licences revoked

Reuters, HONG KONG and BEIJING





China has said it would revoke the licences of two human rights lawyers involved in the case of 12 Hong Kongers whom mainland authorities arrested at sea and accused of trying to flee to Taiwan, the two lawyers said.

One of them, Ren Quanniu (任全牛), said that Chinese authorities warned him in September last year, telling him that taking on the case could imperil his license.

The lawyers said they had received letters on Monday about revoking their licenses, and were given three days to appeal, which they intend to do.

Families of two of the defendants appointed Ren and Lu Siwei (盧思位) to represent them, but the lawyers were denied access. The 12 were represented in court by lawyers appointed by Chinese authorities.

The Chinese Ministry of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both lawyers have been critical of China’s legal process, and say the license threat is linked to the case of the Hong Kongers, which drew criticism from international rights groups and foreign governments.

Ren also recently represented Zhang Zhan (張展), a citizen journalist sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the COVID-19 in Wuhan.

Ten of the 12 Hong Kongers were sentenced last week by a court in Shenzhen to between seven months and three years in prison for illegal border crossing, while the two youngest were returned to Hong Kong for trial on charges related to anti-government protests last year.

The letters were issued by the jurisdictions where the lawyers are based. If they lose their licenses, they would be unable to practice law in China.

In a letter from the Sichuan Province Department of Justice, Lu was accused of “making multiple inappropriate remarks online” over a long period of time, “severely damaging the image of the industry” and “causing negative impacts on society.”

“I have no regrets,” Lu said.

Ren, 40, showed Reuters a letter from the Henan Province Department of Justice accusing him of breaching regulations over a case he took in 2018 representing a defendant in a religious matter.

The Henan department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Sichuan department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ren said that a local lawyers’ association, the local justice department and local national security officers had pressured him to drop the Hong Kong case in September, warning after an initial attempt to visit the detainees that his license was at stake.

The family of detainee Wong Wai-yin (黃偉賢), who hired Ren, said they were “appalled” by the news.