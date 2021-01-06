China has said it would revoke the licences of two human rights lawyers involved in the case of 12 Hong Kongers whom mainland authorities arrested at sea and accused of trying to flee to Taiwan, the two lawyers said.
One of them, Ren Quanniu (任全牛), said that Chinese authorities warned him in September last year, telling him that taking on the case could imperil his license.
The lawyers said they had received letters on Monday about revoking their licenses, and were given three days to appeal, which they intend to do.
Families of two of the defendants appointed Ren and Lu Siwei (盧思位) to represent them, but the lawyers were denied access. The 12 were represented in court by lawyers appointed by Chinese authorities.
The Chinese Ministry of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Both lawyers have been critical of China’s legal process, and say the license threat is linked to the case of the Hong Kongers, which drew criticism from international rights groups and foreign governments.
Ren also recently represented Zhang Zhan (張展), a citizen journalist sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the COVID-19 in Wuhan.
Ten of the 12 Hong Kongers were sentenced last week by a court in Shenzhen to between seven months and three years in prison for illegal border crossing, while the two youngest were returned to Hong Kong for trial on charges related to anti-government protests last year.
The letters were issued by the jurisdictions where the lawyers are based. If they lose their licenses, they would be unable to practice law in China.
In a letter from the Sichuan Province Department of Justice, Lu was accused of “making multiple inappropriate remarks online” over a long period of time, “severely damaging the image of the industry” and “causing negative impacts on society.”
“I have no regrets,” Lu said.
Ren, 40, showed Reuters a letter from the Henan Province Department of Justice accusing him of breaching regulations over a case he took in 2018 representing a defendant in a religious matter.
The Henan department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Sichuan department could not immediately be reached for comment.
Ren said that a local lawyers’ association, the local justice department and local national security officers had pressured him to drop the Hong Kong case in September, warning after an initial attempt to visit the detainees that his license was at stake.
The family of detainee Wong Wai-yin (黃偉賢), who hired Ren, said they were “appalled” by the news.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved