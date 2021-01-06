The UK yesterday offered a ￡4.6 billion (US$6.2 billion) support package for businesses struggling to cope with a lockdown, imposed this week to stem a new wave of COVID-19 cases sweeping the kingdom.
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said that retail, hospitality and leisure companies would be able to claim one-off grants up to ￡9,000 to get them through the coming months — adding to hundreds of billions of pounds of existing support.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday, saying a highly contagious new COVID-19 variant first identified in England was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the National Health Service within 21 days.
“This will help businesses to get through the months ahead — and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen,” Sunak said.
Under the new lockdown, people are instructed to work from home unless it is impossible for them to do so.
All hospitality venues must remain closed as well as non-essential shops. Organized sports, both indoors and outdoors, are canceled except for elite competitions.
In addition to the UK-wide grants, worth about ￡4 billion, the government is to provide ￡594 million of funding to the administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Sunak in November said that measures taken to that point to help the economy through the pandemic would cost about ￡280 billion this fiscal year.
“This new grant package is welcome, and will go some way to reassuring the worst affected businesses,” said Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors business group.
Britain suffered the most severe contraction of any G7 economy in the second quarter of last year, when it was hit by its first lockdown, with output down by almost 20 percent.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has estimated that Britain’s recovery by the end of this year would be the slowest of all its members except for Argentina.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved