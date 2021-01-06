UK offers lockdown-hit firms extra US$6.2bn of help

Reuters, LONDON





The UK yesterday offered a ￡4.6 billion (US$6.2 billion) support package for businesses struggling to cope with a lockdown, imposed this week to stem a new wave of COVID-19 cases sweeping the kingdom.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said that retail, hospitality and leisure companies would be able to claim one-off grants up to ￡9,000 to get them through the coming months — adding to hundreds of billions of pounds of existing support.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday, saying a highly contagious new COVID-19 variant first identified in England was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the National Health Service within 21 days.

“This will help businesses to get through the months ahead — and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen,” Sunak said.

Under the new lockdown, people are instructed to work from home unless it is impossible for them to do so.

All hospitality venues must remain closed as well as non-essential shops. Organized sports, both indoors and outdoors, are canceled except for elite competitions.

In addition to the UK-wide grants, worth about ￡4 billion, the government is to provide ￡594 million of funding to the administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sunak in November said that measures taken to that point to help the economy through the pandemic would cost about ￡280 billion this fiscal year.

“This new grant package is welcome, and will go some way to reassuring the worst affected businesses,” said Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors business group.

Britain suffered the most severe contraction of any G7 economy in the second quarter of last year, when it was hit by its first lockdown, with output down by almost 20 percent.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has estimated that Britain’s recovery by the end of this year would be the slowest of all its members except for Argentina.