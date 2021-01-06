WHO to explore COVID-19 origins in China

A year after the COVID-19 outbreak started, WHO experts are due in China for a highly politicized visit to explore the origins of the novel coronavirus, in a trip trailed by accusations of cover-ups, conspiracy and fears of a whitewash.

Under the global glare, Beijing delayed access for independent experts into China to probe the origins of the pandemic, reluctant to agree to an inquiry.

However, the WHO now says China has granted permission for a visit by its experts, with a 10-person team expected to arrive shortly for a five or six-week visit — including two weeks spent in quarantine.

Chinese authorities this week refused to confirm the exact dates and details of the visit, a sign of the enduring sensitivity of their mission.

COVID-19 was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, before seeping beyond China’s borders to wreak havoc, costing over 1.8 million lives and eviscerating economies.

However, its origins remain bitterly contested, lost in a fog of recriminations and conjecture from the international community — as well as obfuscation from Chinese authorities determined to keep control of its virus narrative.

The WHO team has promised to focus on the science, specifically how the coronavirus jumped from animals — believed to be bats — to humans.

“This is not about finding a guilty country or a guilty authority,” team member Fabian Leendertz from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s central disease control body, said late last month.

“This is about understanding what happened to avoid that in the future, to reduce the risk,” he added.

However, doubt has been cast over what the WHO mission can reasonably expect to achieve and the state pressure it would face, raising fears that the mission would serve to rubber stamp China’s official story, not challenge it.

The visit would not be the first time COVID-19 has brought WHO teams to China. A mission last year looked at the response by authorities rather than the virus origins, with another in the summer laying the groundwork for the upcoming probe.

However, this time the WHO is to wade into a swamp of competing interests, stuck between accusatory Western nations, and a Chinese leadership determined to show that its secretive and hierarchical political system served to stem, not spread, the outbreak.

It is unclear who the experts would be able to meet when they arrive in Wuhan to retrace the initial days and weeks of the pandemic.

Inside China, whistle-blowers have been silenced and citizen journalists jailed, including a 37-year-old woman imprisoned last week for four years over video reports from the city during its prolonged lockdown. Outside, responsibility for the virus has been weaponized.

From the outset, US President Donald Trump used the virus as political bludgeon against big power rival China. He accused Beijing of trying to hide the outbreak of what he dubbed the “China virus” and repeated unsubstantiated rumors it leaked from a Wuhan lab.

Critics said the blizzard of accusations sought to divert attention from Washington’s bungled response to a crisis that has killed more than 353,000 Americans.

China has since deftly reframed its version of events, hailing its “extraordinary success” in curbing the pandemic within its borders and rebooting its economy.

Beijing now says it will ride to the rescue of poorer nations, promising cheap vaccines and seeding doubt that the virus even originated in China.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) recently repeated the unproven claim “that the pandemic likely started in multiple points around the world.”

If politics and an unprecedented health crisis continue to be conflated, experts fear deeper losses in the fight against a pandemic which knows no borders.

“There is this world-in-disorder feeling,” said Ilona Kickbusch, of the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva. “If the trust goes out of global health, that will make it so, so difficult to cooperate.”