Court says plan to build new Indian parliament allowed

Bloomberg





The Indian Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the federal government can build a new parliament, a win for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose legacy would include the ambitious development.

The project did not violate the environment or land-use norms, the court said.

The government plans to redevelop a part of New Delhi that houses government buildings and the prime minister’s residence.

A woman rides a bicycle past a banner outside a construction site for the new Indian Parliament in New Delhi on Dec. 10. Photo: AFP

One of the three judges on the panel expressed concern over lack of public consultation before the project’s clearance.

However, a heritage conservation panel is to decide on the renovation of the central vista area before construction, the judgement said.

The verdict is a relief for the government after the court last month temporarily halted the project.

It will help the administration blunt criticism from the opposition, which has attacked Modi for spending an estimated 9.7 billion rupees (US$132 million) on the new parliament building amid a recession.

The cost including other buildings totals US$1.84 billion, according to minutes of a meeting of a government’s environment panel assessing the project.

The spending invited criticism as the the country’s economy last year contracted for two straight quarters, while millions of people are being pushed into poverty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had defended the project, saying that the vision was to save billions of dollars of public money with the better coordination and efficiency among government departments, while replacing the century-old buildings with modern and efficient workspaces.

Tata Projects won a contract to build the new parliament building, the Press Trust of India reported in September last year, citing officials who it did not name.