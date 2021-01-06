The Indian Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the federal government can build a new parliament, a win for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose legacy would include the ambitious development.
The project did not violate the environment or land-use norms, the court said.
The government plans to redevelop a part of New Delhi that houses government buildings and the prime minister’s residence.
Photo: AFP
One of the three judges on the panel expressed concern over lack of public consultation before the project’s clearance.
However, a heritage conservation panel is to decide on the renovation of the central vista area before construction, the judgement said.
The verdict is a relief for the government after the court last month temporarily halted the project.
It will help the administration blunt criticism from the opposition, which has attacked Modi for spending an estimated 9.7 billion rupees (US$132 million) on the new parliament building amid a recession.
The cost including other buildings totals US$1.84 billion, according to minutes of a meeting of a government’s environment panel assessing the project.
The spending invited criticism as the the country’s economy last year contracted for two straight quarters, while millions of people are being pushed into poverty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indian Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had defended the project, saying that the vision was to save billions of dollars of public money with the better coordination and efficiency among government departments, while replacing the century-old buildings with modern and efficient workspaces.
Tata Projects won a contract to build the new parliament building, the Press Trust of India reported in September last year, citing officials who it did not name.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved