Indonesia is begin its nationwide COVID-19 mass vaccination program on Wednesday next week, the country’s health minister said yesterday, as the world’s fourth-most populous country battles the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia.
The program would launch in Jakarta, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo set to be given the first shot, Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement, while vaccinations in other regions are to start in the following two days.
Widodo would receive a shot along with public and army representatives during a televised event as a way to build public confidence in the vaccine, said Heru Budi Hartono, head of the presidential secretariat.
Photo: AFP
The government has said that 1.3 million frontline workers are due to be among the first to receive the vaccines made by China’s Sinovac Biotech.
Indonesia has received 3 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, named CoronaVac.
After health workers had been innoculated, regional governors should come forward to be given the vaccine “to generate confidence in the community,” Budi said.
The announcement came before Indonesia’s food and drug agency has given emergency use approval to allow inoculations to start.
Sinovac, along with Indonesia’s state-owned drugmaker Bio Farma, is overseeing late-stage clinical trials in West Java province.
Bio Farma had dispatched more than 760,000 doses of CoronaVac to 34 provinces as of yesterday.
The vaccine is to be administered for free across the archipelago, with the rollout expected to take 15 months.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
