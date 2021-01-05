Pelosi narrowly re-elected US speaker

CHALLENGING: Accepting a fresh two-year term, the US House of Representatives speaker said that the most urgent priority is to continue ‘defeating the coronavirus’

AP, WASHINGTON





Nancy Pelosi was on Sunday narrowly re-elected as speaker of the US House of Representatives, giving her the reins of Democrats’ slender House majority as she and US president-elect Joe Biden set a challenging course of producing legislation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, revive the economy and address other party priorities.

“We accept a responsibility as daunting and demanding as any that previous generations of leadership have faced,” Pelosi told the chamber as she accepted a fresh two-year term in her post, perhaps her last.

Citing the 350,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 and the millions who have lost jobs and livelihoods, she won a standing ovation when she said: “Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus. And defeat it, we will.”

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel during the first session of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Yet even before House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ceremonially handed her the speaker’s gavel — a normally genial moment — he provided a stark reminder of the partisan divide coloring Congress.

McCarthy accused Pelosi of over the past two years leading “the least productive Congress in nearly 50 years” and said there was a clear message in November’s elections, when Republicans gained seats by defeating a dozen Democratic incumbents.

“It was a wake-up call,” he said. “The question I ask of this majority: Were you listening?”

Those are assertions that Democrats strongly dispute, saying it is Republicans, especially in the Republican-led Senate, who have blocked progress on pandemic aid and other issues.

Pelosi, who has led her party in the House since 2003 and is the only woman to be speaker, received 216 votes to 209 for McCarthy, who again will be the chamber’s minority leader.

It was the first vote of the new Congress, which convened on Sunday with COVID-19 guidelines requiring testing and face coverings for lawmakers. There was widespread mask-wearing and far fewer legislators and guests in the chamber than usual, an unimaginable tableau when the last Congress commenced two years ago, before the pandemic struck.

Pelosi’s election came 17 days before Biden is inaugurated. Yet rather than a fresh start for him and Pelosi, there are issues and undercurrents that will carry over from US President Donald Trump’s tempestuous administration.

Although Congress enacted — and Trump finally signed — a US$900 billion COVID-19 relief package late last month, Biden and many Democrats say they consider that measure a down payment. They say more aid is needed to bolster efforts to vaccinate the public, curb the virus, and restore jobs and businesses lost to the pandemic.

Biden’s priorities also include efforts on healthcare and the environment.

Guiding such legislation through the House would be a challenge for Pelosi because her party’s narrow majority means just a handful of defectors could be fatal.

In addition, cooperation with Republicans could be made more difficult as many Republicans are continuing to demonstrate fealty to the divisive Trump, backing his unfounded claims that his re-election loss was tainted by fraud.

In another hurdle for Democrats, it is not clear which party will control the Senate. Republicans will control it unless Democrats win both Senate runoff elections in Georgia today.

To win, Pelosi had to overcome some Democratic grumbling about her longevity, a slim 222-211 edge over Republicans after November’s elections and a handful of absences because of the pandemic.

There were two vacancies in the 435-member House, and whatever happens Democrats will have the smallest House majority in two decades.

With little margin for error, Pelosi suffered only a handful of Democratic defections in her latest display of her ability to line up support, and no opponent challenged her for the job.

She has won plaudits from Democrats for leading their opposition to Trump, largely keeping her party’s moderates and progressives united and raising mountains of campaign funds.

“She’s had one finger in the dike and one finger in the eye of Donald Trump,” US Representative Gerald Connolly said.