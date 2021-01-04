INDIA
Vaccine use authorized
The country has authorized the emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and by local pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, the country’s drug regulator said yesterday. “The ... vaccines of Serum Institute [AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine] and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,” the Drugs Controller-General of India V.G. Somani said at a briefing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that the fast-track approvals were “a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight” that “accelerates the road to a healthier and Covid-free nation.”
PAKISTAN
Shiite coal miners killed
Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan Province early yesterday, an official said. Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, which serves as police and paramilitary in the area, said the attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48km east of the provincial capital, Quetta. Armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them, Jatoi said.
FRANCE
Pierre Cardin laid to rest
Fashion designer Pierre Cardin, who died last week at the age of 98, was on Saturday laid to rest in a private ceremony at Paris’ Montmartre Cemetery, his family told reporters. In accordance with his wishes, Cardin was buried in a black coffin with a sword he had designed, the handle intertwined with a thimble, the eye of a needle and a spool of thread while the blade resembled a pair of scissors. Famed for his futuristic designs, Cardin won renown in post-World War II Europe and turned his name into a global brand. He was laid to rest in a vault with his former companion and partner Andre Oliver, who died in 1993.
UNITED STATES
Nine killed in car crash
Seven children and two adult drivers were killed in a head-on collision in Central California on New Year’s Day, authorities said. The children, who were between six and 15 years old, were members of two related families traveling in a 2007 Ford that collided at about 8pm on Friday with a Dodge vehicle on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga, the Fresno County Coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. Evidence from the scene indicated that the Dodge being driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason, the CHP said. The driver then overcorrected and swerved into the oncoming lane, where it struck the Ford driven by a woman, it said.
UNITED STATES
‘Anti-hippie’ law dropped
LaGrange County, Indiana, has repealed a 1971 law that was intended to block huge gatherings like the 1969 Woodstock music festival in New York state. “I called it our anti-hippie ordinance,” county Commissioner Dennis Kratz said with a smile. The ordinance regulated large gatherings that lasted more than 12 hours and involved more than 500 people, the News Sun reported. The law was dropped as part of an effort to repeal ordinances that have no practical use, but have been on the books for as long as 100 years, especially certain traffic restrictions. County attorney Kurt Bachman’s research lasted three years.
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in