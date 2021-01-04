World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Vaccine use authorized

The country has authorized the emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and by local pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, the country’s drug regulator said yesterday. “The ... vaccines of Serum Institute [AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine] and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,” the Drugs Controller-General of India V.G. Somani said at a briefing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that the fast-track approvals were “a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight” that “accelerates the road to a healthier and Covid-free nation.”

PAKISTAN

Shiite coal miners killed

Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan Province early yesterday, an official said. Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, which serves as police and paramilitary in the area, said the attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48km east of the provincial capital, Quetta. Armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them, Jatoi said.

FRANCE

Pierre Cardin laid to rest

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin, who died last week at the age of 98, was on Saturday laid to rest in a private ceremony at Paris’ Montmartre Cemetery, his family told reporters. In accordance with his wishes, Cardin was buried in a black coffin with a sword he had designed, the handle intertwined with a thimble, the eye of a needle and a spool of thread while the blade resembled a pair of scissors. Famed for his futuristic designs, Cardin won renown in post-World War II Europe and turned his name into a global brand. He was laid to rest in a vault with his former companion and partner Andre Oliver, who died in 1993.

UNITED STATES

Nine killed in car crash

Seven children and two adult drivers were killed in a head-on collision in Central California on New Year’s Day, authorities said. The children, who were between six and 15 years old, were members of two related families traveling in a 2007 Ford that collided at about 8pm on Friday with a Dodge vehicle on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga, the Fresno County Coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. Evidence from the scene indicated that the Dodge being driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason, the CHP said. The driver then overcorrected and swerved into the oncoming lane, where it struck the Ford driven by a woman, it said.

UNITED STATES

‘Anti-hippie’ law dropped

LaGrange County, Indiana, has repealed a 1971 law that was intended to block huge gatherings like the 1969 Woodstock music festival in New York state. “I called it our anti-hippie ordinance,” county Commissioner Dennis Kratz said with a smile. The ordinance regulated large gatherings that lasted more than 12 hours and involved more than 500 people, the News Sun reported. The law was dropped as part of an effort to repeal ordinances that have no practical use, but have been on the books for as long as 100 years, especially certain traffic restrictions. County attorney Kurt Bachman’s research lasted three years.