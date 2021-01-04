Vandals lashed out at the leaders of the US House of Representatives and Senate over the holiday weekend, blighting their homes with graffiti and in one case a pig’s head as the US Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spray paint on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s door in Kentucky on Saturday read: “Weres [sic] my money.”
“Mitch kills the poor” was scrawled over a window. A profanity directed at the Republican senator was painted under the mailbox.
At US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti, and left a pig’s head and fake blood on New Year’s Day, police said.
The vandalism was reported at about 2am on Friday, a police statement said, and a special investigations unit is trying to determine who did it.
KGO-TV reported that graffiti found on the garage door of the Democratic leader’s home included the phrases “$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything,” apparently referencing Democratic lawmakers’ failed efforts to increase the coronavirus relief checks from US$600 to US$2,000.
The news station said security cameras surround the three-story brick home in the tony Pacific Heights neighborhood.
McConnell released a statement on Saturday condemning the vandalism at his home in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” he said. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”
McConnell said he and his wife are not intimidated by the vandalism.
“We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum,” he said.
Louisville police are investigating the incident at McConnell’s home, which occurred at about 5am on Saturday.
On Friday, Senate Republicans refused to allow debate over a bill to increase the amount of COVID-19 relief.
The increase, supported by US President Donald Trump, passed the Democratic-led House, but was blocked by McConnell.
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in