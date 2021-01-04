TV veteran Larry King in hospital with COVID-19

The Guardian





Veteran US talk show host Larry King, 87, is being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for COVID-19, according to multiple media reports.

“Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” ABC News reported a source close to the family as saying, after the story was originally reported in a showbiz column.

CNN reported that he had been in hospital for a week.

He revealed in 2017 he had been treated for lung cancer. In 2019 he had an angioplasty and suffered a stroke, while he survived a major heart attack in 1987.

King is believed to be in isolation in Cedars-Sinai medical center in Los Angeles.

King, who started on a Miami radio station, became the highest-rated, and paid, anchor in cable news. For 25 years, he hosted Larry King Live on CNN, which at its peak was bringing in 1.5 million viewers a night.

After leaving CNN in 2010, he continued broadcasting on a platform cofounded with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

The Russian state broadcaster, RT — previously Russia Today — picked up the shows King had been making, a talkshow and a politics show, in 2013.

In his six-decade career, King interviewed a vast array of celebrities and political leaders, including former South African president Nelson Mandela, former Palestinian president Yasser Arafat, and every US president from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump.

King had a difficult last year, losing two of his children. His son, Andy, died of a heart attack in July and his daughter, Chaia, died of lung cancer in August.