A Dutch trial of state-regulated cannabis cultivation farms to supply coffee shops risks being derailed by an outbreak of nimbyism after locals protested about the location of one of the new facilities.
The plans to take over greenhouses on the outskirts of Etten-Leur, a town in north Brabant, near the Belgian border, and replace blackberries with cannabis plants, triggered large local protests and a request by the mayor for central government to block the scheme.
Board members of the initiative, known as Project C, have now warned that the other projects could face a similar backlash once their locations become known, threatening the success of the experiment.
Under gedoogbeleid, or toleration policy, the sale and use of cannabis is still a criminal offence under Dutch law, but authorities choose not to pursue lawbreakers.
Coffee shops sell small amounts of cannabis to over-18s, but production is illegal, allowing organized drug-crime to prosper.
The Dutch government decided in 2017 to launch a “controlled cannabis supply chain experiment” to see whether it was possible to regulate a “quality-controlled” supply of the drug.
The Dutch Ministry of Public Health received 147 applications from those wishing to become regulated growers, then whittled these down to 51, which were put into a lottery draw last month.
The 10 winners must undergo an investigation into their “integrity,” with those that have illegally cultivated cannabis in the past ruled out from the final list.
Successful bids must guarantee an annual production of at least 6.5 tonnes of cannabis.
