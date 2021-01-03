World News Quick Take

Agencies





VIETNAM

Virus variant detected

Vietnam has detected its first imported case of the new COVID-19 variant that is spreading rapidly across Britain, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. The variant was detected in a 44-year-old woman returning to Vietnam from Britain, who was quarantined upon arrival and was confirmed positive for the virus on Thursday last week, the ministry said in a statement. “Researchers ran gene-sequencing on the patient’s sample and found the strain is a variant known as VOC 202012/01,” it said. Vietnam is still operating repatriation flights to bring its citizens stuck in the UK home amid the pandemic.

BRAZIL

Rio mayor launches probes

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes took office on Friday and launched a raft of investigations into corruption allegations against his predecessor, Marcelo Crivella. Crivella had already been arrested on Dec. 22 and suspended from his job over the allegations, but Paes wasted no time piling more pressure on the man he defeated in municipal elections in November. Paes used his first day back in office to order four probes into alleged corruption and strongarming in the Crivella administration. “Never in the history of Rio de Janeiro has a mayor received such a perverse inheritance from his predecessor,” Paes said at his swearing-in ceremony.

MEXICO

Sea Shepherd ship rammed

Conservationist group Sea Shepherd on Friday said in a statement that two fishermen were injured off the Baja California coast when they rammed their small boat into a larger vessel used by the group, who protect the endangered vaquita porpoise. The attack is the latest round in an escalating spiral of protests by fishers who use banned gill nets in the Gulf of California, the only place the vaquita is found. Only as few as a dozen vaquitas are believed to remain, making them the world’s most endangered marine mammal. “This morning’s attack is the latest in a series of increasingly violent assaults launched against Sea Shepherd’s ships over the past month,” the statement said. “Assailants have hurled Molotov cocktails, knives, hammers, flares, bottles of fuel and other deadly projectiles at the vessels, crew and military personnel on board. No serious injuries have occurred prior to today’s incident.” The attackers also threw lead net weights at the crew, the group said. It released a video showing one fishing boat approaching the Farley Mowat at high speed and slamming into the side of the vessel.

UNITED STATES

Thomas hearing ordered

A federal judge has ordered a hearing to decide whether to civilly commit the man charged with stabbing five people with a machete at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration in 2019. A psychiatric evaluation found that Grafton Thomas is mentally unfit to stand trial, despite months of hospitalization at a federal facility in Missouri, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. A hearing this month is to determine Thomas’ prognosis for rehabilitation and whether he should be civilly committed rather than tried in federal court. Thomas, 38, is charged in an attack at a rabbi’s home in December 2019 that left five people wounded in Monsey, an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. The most critically injured victim, Josef Neumann, 72, died three months after the attack.