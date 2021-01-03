VIETNAM
Virus variant detected
Vietnam has detected its first imported case of the new COVID-19 variant that is spreading rapidly across Britain, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. The variant was detected in a 44-year-old woman returning to Vietnam from Britain, who was quarantined upon arrival and was confirmed positive for the virus on Thursday last week, the ministry said in a statement. “Researchers ran gene-sequencing on the patient’s sample and found the strain is a variant known as VOC 202012/01,” it said. Vietnam is still operating repatriation flights to bring its citizens stuck in the UK home amid the pandemic.
BRAZIL
Rio mayor launches probes
Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes took office on Friday and launched a raft of investigations into corruption allegations against his predecessor, Marcelo Crivella. Crivella had already been arrested on Dec. 22 and suspended from his job over the allegations, but Paes wasted no time piling more pressure on the man he defeated in municipal elections in November. Paes used his first day back in office to order four probes into alleged corruption and strongarming in the Crivella administration. “Never in the history of Rio de Janeiro has a mayor received such a perverse inheritance from his predecessor,” Paes said at his swearing-in ceremony.
MEXICO
Sea Shepherd ship rammed
Conservationist group Sea Shepherd on Friday said in a statement that two fishermen were injured off the Baja California coast when they rammed their small boat into a larger vessel used by the group, who protect the endangered vaquita porpoise. The attack is the latest round in an escalating spiral of protests by fishers who use banned gill nets in the Gulf of California, the only place the vaquita is found. Only as few as a dozen vaquitas are believed to remain, making them the world’s most endangered marine mammal. “This morning’s attack is the latest in a series of increasingly violent assaults launched against Sea Shepherd’s ships over the past month,” the statement said. “Assailants have hurled Molotov cocktails, knives, hammers, flares, bottles of fuel and other deadly projectiles at the vessels, crew and military personnel on board. No serious injuries have occurred prior to today’s incident.” The attackers also threw lead net weights at the crew, the group said. It released a video showing one fishing boat approaching the Farley Mowat at high speed and slamming into the side of the vessel.
UNITED STATES
Thomas hearing ordered
A federal judge has ordered a hearing to decide whether to civilly commit the man charged with stabbing five people with a machete at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration in 2019. A psychiatric evaluation found that Grafton Thomas is mentally unfit to stand trial, despite months of hospitalization at a federal facility in Missouri, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. A hearing this month is to determine Thomas’ prognosis for rehabilitation and whether he should be civilly committed rather than tried in federal court. Thomas, 38, is charged in an attack at a rabbi’s home in December 2019 that left five people wounded in Monsey, an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. The most critically injured victim, Josef Neumann, 72, died three months after the attack.
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in