The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes last year rose to 299 worldwide, even as the number of crashes fell by more than 50 percent, a Dutch consulting firm said on Friday.

Aviation consulting firm To70 said that last year there were 40 accidents involving large commercial passenger planes, five of which were fatal, resulting in 299 fatalities.

In 2019 there were 86 accidents, eight of which were fatal, resulting in 257 fatalities.

Large commercial airplanes had 0.27 fatal accidents per million flights last year, or one fatal crash every 3.7 million flights — up from 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019, To70 said.

The decline in crashes came amid a sharp decline in flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flightradar24 reported commercial flights it tracked worldwide last year fell 42 percent to 24.4 million.

More than half of all deaths in the To70 review were the 176 people killed in January last year, when a Ukrainian plane was shot down in Iranian airspace.

The second deadliest incident was the May crash of a Pakistan airliner, which killed 98.

Large passenger airplanes covered by the statistics are used by nearly all travelers on airlines, but exclude small commuter airplanes in service.

Over the past two decades, aviation deaths have been falling dramatically.

In 2005, there were 1,015 deaths aboard commercial passenger flights worldwide, the Aviation Safety Network (ASN) said.

Over the past five years, there have been an average of 14 fatal accidents for commercial passenger and cargo planes resulting in 345 deaths annually, the ASN said.

In 2017, aviation had its safest year on record worldwide, with only two fatal accidents involving regional turboprops that resulted in 13 deaths and no fatal crashes of passenger jets.