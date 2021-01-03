The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes last year rose to 299 worldwide, even as the number of crashes fell by more than 50 percent, a Dutch consulting firm said on Friday.
Aviation consulting firm To70 said that last year there were 40 accidents involving large commercial passenger planes, five of which were fatal, resulting in 299 fatalities.
In 2019 there were 86 accidents, eight of which were fatal, resulting in 257 fatalities.
Photo: AP
Large commercial airplanes had 0.27 fatal accidents per million flights last year, or one fatal crash every 3.7 million flights — up from 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019, To70 said.
The decline in crashes came amid a sharp decline in flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flightradar24 reported commercial flights it tracked worldwide last year fell 42 percent to 24.4 million.
More than half of all deaths in the To70 review were the 176 people killed in January last year, when a Ukrainian plane was shot down in Iranian airspace.
The second deadliest incident was the May crash of a Pakistan airliner, which killed 98.
Large passenger airplanes covered by the statistics are used by nearly all travelers on airlines, but exclude small commuter airplanes in service.
Over the past two decades, aviation deaths have been falling dramatically.
In 2005, there were 1,015 deaths aboard commercial passenger flights worldwide, the Aviation Safety Network (ASN) said.
Over the past five years, there have been an average of 14 fatal accidents for commercial passenger and cargo planes resulting in 345 deaths annually, the ASN said.
In 2017, aviation had its safest year on record worldwide, with only two fatal accidents involving regional turboprops that resulted in 13 deaths and no fatal crashes of passenger jets.
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in