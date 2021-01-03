Journalist killed by gunmen on Afghanistan road

AP, KABUL





An Afghan journalist and human rights activist was shot and killed on Friday by unidentified gunmen in western Afghanistan, the fifth journalist to be killed in the war-ravaged country in the past two months, a provincial spokesman said.

Bismillah Adil Aimaq was on the road near Feroz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, returning home to the city after visiting his family in a village nearby, when gunmen opened fire at his vehicle.

According to the provincial governor’s spokesman, Arif Abir, others in the car, including Aimaq’s brother, were unharmed.

Aimaq worked as the head of the local Radio Sada-e-Ghor station and was also a human rights activist in the province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the insurgents were in no way connected with the shooting.

Aimaq was the fifth journalists slain in attacks in the past two months.

Last week, Rahmatullah Nekzad, who headed the journalists’ union in Ghazni Province, was killed in an attack by armed men outside his home.

Nekzad was well known in the area and had contributed to The Associated Press since 2007.

He had previously worked for the al-Jazeera satellite TV channel.

Afghanistan’s intelligence department said that two perpetrators in that attack were subsequently arrested and aired video recordings of the two, with their purported confessions to the slaying and to being Taliban.

However, the Taliban denied involvement in the killing, calling it a cowardly act.

Large swaths of Ghazni Province are under Taliban control.

The Islamic State group have been blamed for attacks in Afghanistan in the past few months.