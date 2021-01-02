World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Dick Thornburgh dies

Former Pennsylvania governor and US attorney general Dick Thornburgh has died. He was 88. Thornburgh died on Thursday at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known. He had a mild stroke in June 2014. As the nation’s top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act. After leaving public office, Thornburgh became a go-to troubleshooter who helped CBS investigate its news practices, dissected illegalities at telecommunications company WorldCom and tried to improve the UN’ efficiency.

PERU

Protesters maintain blockade

Hundreds of agricultural workers were maintaining a blockade of the Pan-American Highway to protest against the death of three people in clashes with police. The workers are demanding an increase in wages and also object to the passage of a new agriculture bill. Authorities said three people, including one minor, were killed in clashes with police. The protesters are blocking a part of the highway about 500km north of the capital, Lima, where they had already been on strike since early last month.

ALGERIA

Road crash kills 20

Twenty people were killed on Thursday when a vehicle carrying mainly African nationals overturned, the civil protection unit said. The crash took place near the town of Tamanrasset and 11 people were also injured, the rescue unit said on Facebook. Those killed were 19 African nationals, including children, and the Algerian driver of the pick-up truck, which was completely destroyed in the accident, it said. People were given first aid at the scene before being transferred to a hospital.

CHINA

Wuhan parties in streets

Thousands of people yesterday packed into the center of Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 was first detected, cheering and releasing balloons to welcome in the new year. Police erected fences to try to prevent congestion around the city’s Customs House clock tower, but the measure was ineffective due to the large turnout of mainly young people. Last year was “a very difficult year for us, because we have experienced the epidemic, especially in Wuhan, which is an unforgettable experience for us,” local resident Xu Du told reporters. “China has controlled the epidemic very well now, but there are still some other countries suffering from the virus,” reveller Li Yusu said. “I hope other countries can get through this difficulty as soon as possible.”