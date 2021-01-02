UNITED STATES
Dick Thornburgh dies
Former Pennsylvania governor and US attorney general Dick Thornburgh has died. He was 88. Thornburgh died on Thursday at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known. He had a mild stroke in June 2014. As the nation’s top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act. After leaving public office, Thornburgh became a go-to troubleshooter who helped CBS investigate its news practices, dissected illegalities at telecommunications company WorldCom and tried to improve the UN’ efficiency.
PERU
Protesters maintain blockade
Hundreds of agricultural workers were maintaining a blockade of the Pan-American Highway to protest against the death of three people in clashes with police. The workers are demanding an increase in wages and also object to the passage of a new agriculture bill. Authorities said three people, including one minor, were killed in clashes with police. The protesters are blocking a part of the highway about 500km north of the capital, Lima, where they had already been on strike since early last month.
ALGERIA
Road crash kills 20
Twenty people were killed on Thursday when a vehicle carrying mainly African nationals overturned, the civil protection unit said. The crash took place near the town of Tamanrasset and 11 people were also injured, the rescue unit said on Facebook. Those killed were 19 African nationals, including children, and the Algerian driver of the pick-up truck, which was completely destroyed in the accident, it said. People were given first aid at the scene before being transferred to a hospital.
CHINA
Wuhan parties in streets
Thousands of people yesterday packed into the center of Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 was first detected, cheering and releasing balloons to welcome in the new year. Police erected fences to try to prevent congestion around the city’s Customs House clock tower, but the measure was ineffective due to the large turnout of mainly young people. Last year was “a very difficult year for us, because we have experienced the epidemic, especially in Wuhan, which is an unforgettable experience for us,” local resident Xu Du told reporters. “China has controlled the epidemic very well now, but there are still some other countries suffering from the virus,” reveller Li Yusu said. “I hope other countries can get through this difficulty as soon as possible.”
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier