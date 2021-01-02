Report says scores killed in Ethiopian unrest last year

AP, NAIROBI





Ethiopian security forces killed more than 75 people and injured nearly 200 during deadly unrest in June and July last year after the killing of a popular singer, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a report yesterday.

More than 30 others were beheaded, tortured or dragged in the streets by attackers amid ethnic slurs, the report said.

The commission said that 123 people in all were killed and at least 500 injured in one of the country’s worst outbreaks of ethnic violence in years, a “widespread and systematic attack” against civilians that points to crimes against humanity.

“While it is understandable that security forces had the challenging task of restoring order in the face of such widespread violence, the proportionality of the force employed in some contexts is highly questionable,” the report said.

As an example, in several communities, “the commission found that there were people killed with bullet wounds to the head, shots to the chest area or the back. People not participating in the protests — passers-by, bystanders observing from their doorsteps, young people, elderly people trying to mediate, people with mental illnesses and even police officers — also lost their lives,” it said.

In other cases, the commission found that “local authorities and security did not respond to victims’ repeated calls for help, being told instead ‘that higher ups gave no order to intervene’... Survivors and witnesses also recount how sometimes police stood watching as the attacks took place.”

The unrest in June and July followed the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa, who had been a prominent voice in the anti-government protests that led to Abiy taking office in 2018 and announcing sweeping political reforms.