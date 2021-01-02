Australia has changed one word in its national anthem to reflect what the prime minister called “the spirit of unity” and the nation’s Aborigines.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on New Year’s Eve announced that the second line of the anthem, Advance Australia Fair, has been changed from “For we are young and free” to “For we are one and free.”
“It is time to ensure this great unity is reflected more fully in our national anthem,” Morrison said, adding that Australia was the “most successful multicultural nation on Earth.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“While Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, our country’s story is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples whose stewardship we rightly acknowledge and respect,” he said. “In the spirit of unity, it is only right that we ensure our national anthem reflects this truth and shared appreciation.”
Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said in a statement that he had been asked about the change and had given it his support.
Wyatt, the first Aborigine elected to the federal parliament’s lower house, said the one-word change was “small in nature, but significant in purpose.”
“It is an acknowledgement that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures date back 65,000 years,” he said.
The change comes less than two months after New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed support for Aborigines who said the national anthem did not reflect them and their history.
University of South Wales law professor Megan Davis, a Cobble Cobble Aboriginal woman from the Barrungam nation in southwest Queensland, criticized the lack of consultation about the change.
“This is a disappointing way to end 2020 and start 2021. Everything about us, without us,” Davis wrote on social media.
Advance Australia Fair was composed by Peter Dodds McCormick and first performed in 1878. It was adopted as the national anthem in 1984.
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier