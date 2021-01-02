Icelanders enjoy noisy New Year

While New Year’s Eve fireworks are hardly rare, Icelanders take the tradition to breathtaking heights, firing the dazzling incendiary devices from back gardens, streets, hilltops or city parks across the Nordic island.

Iceland’s law provides a brief window, from Dec. 28 to Jan. 6, when buying and shooting off fireworks is allowed, and citizens buy more pyrotechnics in a week than most Europeans do all year — all in the name of charity.

Each year, the nation’s 365,000 inhabitants buy about 600 tonnes of fireworks, more than 1.5kg per person, according to Statistics Iceland.

That is more than six times the EU average in a full year, according to Eurostat, and only the Dutch come close to competing with Icelanders’ love for noisy bursts of color in the wintry night sky.

The bulk of the devices go up on New Year’s Eve, turning the sky above the island into a glittering canopy, from the capital, Reykjavik, to the smallest village.

“We sort of burn away the past year and make way for the new one, which I think we’ll be very happy to do this year,” said Dagrun Osk Jonsdottir, a doctoral student and expert on Icelandic folklore.

The tradition, dating to the early 20th century, is rooted in the Nordic bonfire, a much older custom that is banned this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once too expensive for most Icelanders, fireworks became more accessible to the public thanks to a fundraising campaign launched in 1968 by the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR).

The group, which controls most of the fireworks trade, has relied on the annual sales to finance its activities for the rest of the year ever since.

“It’s a bit strange to think that we are so dependent on this sale, but we want to continue because we haven’t been able to find other ways of raising funds,” ICE-SAR president Thor Thorsteinsson said.

The organization’s 93 volunteer rescue teams spread throughout the nation respond to emergencies that public services cannot because of long distances and difficulty of access in many parts of the sparsely populated country.

While many of the fireworks are fired from private gardens, the New Year’s Eve displays follow a common timetable.

A first round, lasting around one-and-a-half hours, begins at about 8pm after the Icelandic prime minister’s year-end speech.

The sky goes dark and quiet for the next hour as just about everybody in Iceland — a record 99.7 percent of the population in 2019 — turns on the TV for Aramotaskaup.

The must-watch annual comedy show, whose title loosely translates as “Jollies of the Year,” is a recap of the year’s events with a hefty dose of satire.

Warmed and amused by the show, Icelanders venture back out into the cold to set off their fireworks extravaganza in earnest.

As with many traditions elsewhere, Icelanders’ fireworks excesses have come under scrutiny.

In 2018, unfavorable weather combined with the fireworks to pollute Reykjavik’s usually pure air with particulate matter, reaching levels associated with megacities such as Beijing or New Delhi.

The highest hourly value, 3,000 micrograms per cubic meter, was detected in Kopavogur on the outskirts of the capital, setting a European record, according to a study by the University of Iceland.

The Icelandic government is now considering cutting the fireworks purchasing window to three days from 10.