While New Year’s Eve fireworks are hardly rare, Icelanders take the tradition to breathtaking heights, firing the dazzling incendiary devices from back gardens, streets, hilltops or city parks across the Nordic island.
Iceland’s law provides a brief window, from Dec. 28 to Jan. 6, when buying and shooting off fireworks is allowed, and citizens buy more pyrotechnics in a week than most Europeans do all year — all in the name of charity.
Each year, the nation’s 365,000 inhabitants buy about 600 tonnes of fireworks, more than 1.5kg per person, according to Statistics Iceland.
Photo: AFP
That is more than six times the EU average in a full year, according to Eurostat, and only the Dutch come close to competing with Icelanders’ love for noisy bursts of color in the wintry night sky.
The bulk of the devices go up on New Year’s Eve, turning the sky above the island into a glittering canopy, from the capital, Reykjavik, to the smallest village.
“We sort of burn away the past year and make way for the new one, which I think we’ll be very happy to do this year,” said Dagrun Osk Jonsdottir, a doctoral student and expert on Icelandic folklore.
The tradition, dating to the early 20th century, is rooted in the Nordic bonfire, a much older custom that is banned this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once too expensive for most Icelanders, fireworks became more accessible to the public thanks to a fundraising campaign launched in 1968 by the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR).
The group, which controls most of the fireworks trade, has relied on the annual sales to finance its activities for the rest of the year ever since.
“It’s a bit strange to think that we are so dependent on this sale, but we want to continue because we haven’t been able to find other ways of raising funds,” ICE-SAR president Thor Thorsteinsson said.
The organization’s 93 volunteer rescue teams spread throughout the nation respond to emergencies that public services cannot because of long distances and difficulty of access in many parts of the sparsely populated country.
While many of the fireworks are fired from private gardens, the New Year’s Eve displays follow a common timetable.
A first round, lasting around one-and-a-half hours, begins at about 8pm after the Icelandic prime minister’s year-end speech.
The sky goes dark and quiet for the next hour as just about everybody in Iceland — a record 99.7 percent of the population in 2019 — turns on the TV for Aramotaskaup.
The must-watch annual comedy show, whose title loosely translates as “Jollies of the Year,” is a recap of the year’s events with a hefty dose of satire.
Warmed and amused by the show, Icelanders venture back out into the cold to set off their fireworks extravaganza in earnest.
As with many traditions elsewhere, Icelanders’ fireworks excesses have come under scrutiny.
In 2018, unfavorable weather combined with the fireworks to pollute Reykjavik’s usually pure air with particulate matter, reaching levels associated with megacities such as Beijing or New Delhi.
The highest hourly value, 3,000 micrograms per cubic meter, was detected in Kopavogur on the outskirts of the capital, setting a European record, according to a study by the University of Iceland.
The Icelandic government is now considering cutting the fireworks purchasing window to three days from 10.
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier