Indiana’s attorney general on Wednesday recommended no criminal charges or licensing actions after concluding an investigation into more than 2,000 sets of fetal remains found last year in the suburban Chicago garage of a late abortion doctor.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office’s investigation determined that the fetal remains were from abortions Ulrich Klopfer had performed at his three Indiana clinics between 2000 and 2003, and found that Klopfer failed to arrange for their proper disposition as required by state law.
Investigators determined that Klopfer apparently acted alone in his handling of the remains, Hill said.
“No one is believed to have assisted Dr Klopfer in his actions, and because Dr Klopfer is dead, he cannot be charged with a crime or with medical misconduct,” Hill said in a statement, adding that he “does not recommend any criminal charges or licensing actions in this case.”
The investigation also found that Klopfer failed to arrange for the appropriate disposal of tens of thousands of patient health records after his clinics in Forty Wayne, Gary and South Bend closed in 2014 and 2015.
Klopfer’s medical license was suspended indefinitely in 2016 by Indiana regulators, who cited shoddy record-keeping and substandard patient monitoring.
After Klopfer died in September 2019 aged 79, relatives sorting through his belongings at his home in Will County, Illinois, found 2,246 sets of medically preserved fetal remains in his garage, which were stacked from floor to ceiling along with boxes filled with personal items and garbage.
Later, 165 more were found in a trunk of a vehicle at a Chicago business where Klopfer kept several vehicles.
Those 2,411 fetal remains were buried in February at a South Bend, cemetery in a donated plot during a mass burial ceremony, where Hill said their discovery was “horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities.”
“We hope the results of our investigation provide much-needed closure to everyone who has been impacted by this gruesome case,” Hill said on Wednesday.
Klopfer had performed tens of thousands of abortions over 40 years, mainly in Indiana.
He was a reviled figure among anti-abortion activists, who held weekly demonstrations outside his clinics.
Klopfer’s career started unraveling in the 2000s with a flurry of complaints, including that he performed an abortion on a 10-year-old raped by her uncle and did not notify law enforcement.
