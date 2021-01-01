US senator to object to vote certification

AFP, WASHINGTON





US Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, on Wednesday said that he plans to object to the Congress next week certifying of the results of the Nov. 3 US presidential election, a move that might slightly delay — but not derail — the confirmation of US president-elect Joe Biden.

Several Republican representatives have also said they plan to object to Wednesday’s certification of the Electoral College vote, but Hawley was the first senator to confirm so publicly.

US Vice President Mike Pence is to lead the joint session of Congress which certifies the Electoral College results that determine the winner of the White House race.

Biden, a Democrat, won 306 of the Electoral College votes that represent the returns of the popular vote in each of the states, while US President Donald Trump won 232.

Congressional certification of the Electoral College results has historically been a formality, but Trump has refused to acknowledge his defeat and spent the past two months making claims of election fraud, while not producing any credible evidence.

Dozens of lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign and his Republican allies alleging election irregularities have been dismissed by courts around the nation.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly sought to dissuade fellow Republican senators from objecting to certification of the results, but Hawley said that he plans to do so anyway and he might be joined by other senators.

At least one member of the House of Representatives and one member of the Senate needs to lodge an objection to send it to the floor for debate and a vote.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said that Hawley’s move would come to nothing.

“I have no doubt that on next Wednesday, a week from today, that Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the Electoral College as the 46th president of the United States,” Pelosi said.