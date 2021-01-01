Islamic State ambush kills 37 troops in Syria: monitor

AFP, BEIRUT





The Islamic State (IS) group on Wednesday killed 37 soldiers in Syria when it ambushed a bus in one of the deadliest attacks since the fall of its “caliphate” last year, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor targeted regime troops as they traveled home for the holidays.

The Islamic State group overran large parts of Syria and Iraq, then proclaimed a cross-border “caliphate” in 2014, before offensives in the two nations led to its defeat.

The group was overcome in Syria in March 2019, but sleeper cells continue to launch attacks, mainly in the vast desert that stretches from the central province of Homs to Deir Ezzor and the border with Iraq.

“It was one of the deadliest attacks since the fall of the IS caliphate,” observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

He said that the bus was attacked near the village of Shula by militants who detonated roadside bombs before opening fire on the soldiers, who belonged to the Syrian Army 4th Division.

At least 37 soldiers were killed, including eight officers, and 12 others were wounded, the observatory said in an updated toll, adding that some of those injured were in “critical condition.”

Two other buses which were part of the convoy managed to escape, it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The war in Syria has killed more than 387,000 people since it started in 2011, the observatory says.