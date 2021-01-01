Rescue workers yesterday were still searching for survivors of a major landslide on Tuesday night that destroyed homes in a village in Norway close to the capital Oslo, leaving at least 10 people unaccounted for and 10 injured, officials said.
Video footage from the scene showed a whole hillside had collapsed in Ask, 25km northeast of the capital. Homes were left crushed and buried in dark mud.
Emergency services are attempted to secure those homes still standing.
Photo: Norwegian Rescue Service / NTB / Reuters
Some houses had been left teetering on the edge of the crater left behind by the landslide, with a few falling over the edge as the day went on.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who on Wednesday traveled to the village of about 1,000 people, described the landslide as “one of the largest” the nation had seen.
“It’s a dramatic experience to be here,” Solberg told reporters, expressing particular concern for those still missing. “The situation is still so unstable with the mud that it’s not yet possible to do anything other than helicopter rescues.”
Norwegian media said that 700 people had been evacuated from their homes and the municipality, said that as many as 1,500 people could need to leave the region out of safety concerns.
“We believe that there are people in that landslide area, but whether it is the 11 or fewer we cannot determine with certainty,” chief of operations Roger Pettersen told broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.
In a statement published online, police said that the figure was uncertain and could go down or up as it was unknown whether there had been any visitors to the houses.
The search operation continued overnight as police used helicopters and drones equipped with thermal cameras.
Police said that 10 people were injured, with one transferred to Oslo with serious injuries.
“Police are designating this as a disaster,” Pettersen told broadcaster NRK earlier in the day.
Emergency calls had come in from people saying their whole house was moving, he said.
“There are dramatic reports and the situation is serious,” Pettersen said.
The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) said that it was a so-called “quick clay slide” of approximately 300m by 700m.
“This is the largest landslide in recent times in Norway, considering the number of houses involved and the number of evacuees,” NVE spokeswoman Laila Hoivik said.
Norway’s King Harald said in a statement that the accident had “made a deep impression on me and my family.”
“My thoughts are with everyone affected, the injured, those who lost their homes and are now living in fear and uncertainty of the full extent of the disaster,” Harald said.
