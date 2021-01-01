At least 26 people were killed on Wednesday when explosions rocked Yemen’s Aden International Airport moments after a new unity government flew in, in what some officials charged was a “cowardly” attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Although all government ministers were reported to be unharmed in the attack, more than 50 people were wounded, medical and government sources said, with the casualty toll feared likely to rise.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said one of its employees was among those confirmed dead, with another three wounded.
Photo: AFP
“The Yemeni people have endured a terrible amount of suffering over the last five years. A day like this adds even more grief,” ICRC operations director Dominik Stillhart said.
As smoke billowed out of the airport terminal from an initial blast, with debris strewn across the area and people rushing to tend to the wounded, a second explosion took place.
Video footage showed what appeared to be a missile striking the airport apron, which moments before had been packed with crowds, and exploding into a ball of intense flames.
“A Houthi drone which attempted to target al-Masheeq Palace was ... shot down,” the Saudi Arabian-led coalition said.
Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s grinding five-year war, which has triggered what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government and southern separatists formed a power-sharing Cabinet on Dec. 18, forging a joint front against the Houthi rebels, who have seized the capital, Sana’a, and much of the north of the nation.
Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar al-Eryani said that all members of the new government had escaped unharmed from the blast, which he blamed on the Houthi rebels.
Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Mubarak also blamed the rebels, but Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi was more circumspect.
“The terrorist acts perpetrated by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and extremist terrorist groups will not discourage the legitimate government from exercising their duties,” Hadi said, without specifying which group he held responsible for the attack.
Yemeni government spokesman Rajih Badi called for an international investigation.
“It is too soon to accuse any party before an investigation reveals who executed the attack,” Badi said, adding that among the casualties were civilians, security guards and local officials.
The UN denounced the attack.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “condemns the deplorable attack,” a UN spokesman said, adding that he was committed to finding a negotiated settlement to the Yemen conflict.
UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said that the attack was “unacceptable” and underscored the need to push for peace, while in Brussels, an EU spokesman described it as “an unacceptable act of violence.”
The Cabinet members arrived in Aden days after being sworn in by Hadi in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition against the Houthis.
Hadi fled to Riyadh after Sana’a fell to the Houthis in 2014.
The new government includes ministers loyal to Hadi and supporters of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, as well as other parties.
While all oppose the Houthi rebels, deep divisions have grown among them.
Saudi Arabia has been encouraging the unity government to quell the “war within a civil war” and to bolster the coalition against the Houthis, who were poised to seize the key town of Marib, the last government stronghold in the north.
“Targeting the Yemeni government upon its arrival at Aden airport is a cowardly terrorist act,” Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jaber said.
The United Arab Emirates, which has backed the southern secessionists, said the airport attack was “nothing but a sinister project that seeks to undermine the chances of security and stability.”
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
Most people who head to Woosung Street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan are visiting its popular restaurants serving everything from curries to seafood. Others might be headed for a lone refrigerator, painted blue, with a sign that reads: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” The door of the fridge sitting outside a hockey academy opens to reveal it is stuffed with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, tins of food, and even socks and towels for anyone who might need them. Ahmen Khan, founder of a sports foundation on the same street, said that he was inspired
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater