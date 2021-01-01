Yemen airport explosions kill at least 26

AFP, ADEN, Yemen





At least 26 people were killed on Wednesday when explosions rocked Yemen’s Aden International Airport moments after a new unity government flew in, in what some officials charged was a “cowardly” attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Although all government ministers were reported to be unharmed in the attack, more than 50 people were wounded, medical and government sources said, with the casualty toll feared likely to rise.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said one of its employees was among those confirmed dead, with another three wounded.

Explosions rock Aden International Airport on Wednesday shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of the new Yemeni government. Photo: AFP

“The Yemeni people have endured a terrible amount of suffering over the last five years. A day like this adds even more grief,” ICRC operations director Dominik Stillhart said.

As smoke billowed out of the airport terminal from an initial blast, with debris strewn across the area and people rushing to tend to the wounded, a second explosion took place.

Video footage showed what appeared to be a missile striking the airport apron, which moments before had been packed with crowds, and exploding into a ball of intense flames.

“A Houthi drone which attempted to target al-Masheeq Palace was ... shot down,” the Saudi Arabian-led coalition said.

Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s grinding five-year war, which has triggered what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government and southern separatists formed a power-sharing Cabinet on Dec. 18, forging a joint front against the Houthi rebels, who have seized the capital, Sana’a, and much of the north of the nation.

Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar al-Eryani said that all members of the new government had escaped unharmed from the blast, which he blamed on the Houthi rebels.

Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Mubarak also blamed the rebels, but Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi was more circumspect.

“The terrorist acts perpetrated by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and extremist terrorist groups will not discourage the legitimate government from exercising their duties,” Hadi said, without specifying which group he held responsible for the attack.

Yemeni government spokesman Rajih Badi called for an international investigation.

“It is too soon to accuse any party before an investigation reveals who executed the attack,” Badi said, adding that among the casualties were civilians, security guards and local officials.

The UN denounced the attack.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “condemns the deplorable attack,” a UN spokesman said, adding that he was committed to finding a negotiated settlement to the Yemen conflict.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said that the attack was “unacceptable” and underscored the need to push for peace, while in Brussels, an EU spokesman described it as “an unacceptable act of violence.”

The Cabinet members arrived in Aden days after being sworn in by Hadi in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition against the Houthis.

Hadi fled to Riyadh after Sana’a fell to the Houthis in 2014.

The new government includes ministers loyal to Hadi and supporters of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, as well as other parties.

While all oppose the Houthi rebels, deep divisions have grown among them.

Saudi Arabia has been encouraging the unity government to quell the “war within a civil war” and to bolster the coalition against the Houthis, who were poised to seize the key town of Marib, the last government stronghold in the north.

“Targeting the Yemeni government upon its arrival at Aden airport is a cowardly terrorist act,” Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jaber said.

The United Arab Emirates, which has backed the southern secessionists, said the airport attack was “nothing but a sinister project that seeks to undermine the chances of security and stability.”