World News Quick Take

SINGAPORE

Vaccine rollout begins

The city-state, which earlier this month became the first Asian country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, started by vaccinating healthcare workers, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. Nurse Sarah Lim, 46, was the first, the ministry said. “I feel grateful and thankful for being the first to be vaccinated,” the nurse from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases was quoted as saying by the Straits Times.

SOUTH KOREA

Cluster outbreak in prison

A prison in southeastern Seoul has 771 inmates and 21 staff infected, bringing the facility’s total to 792 cases, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Justice. Media displayed images of inmates holding up signs that read: “Please save us.” The Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that an inmate with underlying conditions died this week from COVID-19.

INDONESIA

Deal for vaccine doses inked

The government has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca and Novavax for 100 million vaccine doses, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said yesterday. Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the two vaccines would give the nation more options.

UNITED STATES

Virus cheats executioner

An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died of possible COVID-19 complications on Monday, the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said. Broom, 64, has been placed on the “COVID probable list,” department spokeswoman Sara French said. In 2009, Broom’s death by lethal injection was canceled after two hours when a suitable vein was not found.

SINGAPORE

‘Spy’ held after US release

Authorities yesterday arrested a man on his return to the city-state after he was jailed for spying for China in the US, saying that they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. The Internal Security Department said that it would interview Dickson Yeo (楊俊偉) to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security, it said in a statement. “Singapore will not allow our nationals to be subverted or used by any foreign actors for activities prejudicial to our security and national interests,” the department said.

AUSTRALIA

Man found on sea beacon

A man has been found clinging on to a marine beacon after he fell from his boat into the sea off Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. Emergency services scrambled to find David Simpson, 64, after his 13m yacht was discovered run aground between the northern tip of Bribie Island and Caloundra at about 4pm on Tuesday. The yacht still had its engine running, and a dog and phone onboard, sparking an extensive air and sea search in nearby waterways. Simpson told Channel Nine’s Today show that he was thrown off his boat when a strong wave hit. Authorities said that they found Simpson at about 7pm some 2.5km off Bribie Island. He had swum about 2km to reach the beacon.

FRANCE

Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Designer Pierre Cardin, who shook up the fashion world with his visionary creations, but also turned his name into a money-spinning global brand, died on Tuesday aged 98. Cardin won renown in postwar Europe with his futurist designs that looked like they had arrived from another planet, but he also used his business acumen to create the first truly global fashion empire. Cardin, who was born into a low-income family in northern Italy, but became a France-based fashion superstar, died in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris, his family said in a statement. “It is a day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more,” the statement said.

ISRAEL

Netanyahu welcomes spy

A former US Navy analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying for Israel moved there yesterday and was welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jonathan Pollard was in 1987 sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage. He was freed on parole in 2015. A US Department of Justice decision last month to let the parole terms’ five-year travel ban go unrenewed was seen by some as a parting gift to Israel by the administration of US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu met Pollard and his wife, Esther, as they disembarked in Tel Aviv. After saying a Hebrew prayer of thanksgiving for the liberation of prisoners, Netanyahu presented Pollard with an Israeli identity card.

UNITED STATES

Firings over Taylor’s death

The Louisville police officer who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor, a black emergency medical technician, was on Tuesday told that the department was moving to fire him, US media reported. Lawyers for Detective Myles Cosgrove, one of the officers who shot Taylor, and Detective Joshua Jaynes, who prepared the search warrant for the raid, said in a statement quoted by the New York Times that each had received notices of termination.