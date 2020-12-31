Russian authorities on Tuesday ramped up pressure on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by leveling new fraud accusations against him.
The Russian Investigative Committee said that it has opened a new criminal case against Navalny on charges of large-scale fraud related to his alleged mishandling of about US$5 million in private donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and other organizations.
Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany after an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he blamed on the Kremlin, ridiculed the new accusations as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s despair.
Photo: AP
“It looks like Putin is in hysterics,” Navalny wrote on Twitter.
Navalny fell sick on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and two days later was flown, still in a coma, for treatment to Berlin, where he spent weeks in intensive care. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.
“They are trying to put me behind bars for failing to die and continuing to hunt for my killers, and for proving that Putin was behind it,” Navalny wrote. “He’s a thief who is ready to kill those who refuse to keep silent about his thievery.”
News of the investigation involving Navalny came a day after the country’s prison agency accused him of breaching the conditions of his suspended sentence in a previous case and gave him one day to report to its office.
In the decade since he started writing about official corruption in Russia and moved into running for political office, Navalny, 44, has been arrested repeatedly and faced various charges.
