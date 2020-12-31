US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to force quick action on increasing direct stimulus payments to US$2,000 as US President Donald Trump said that failing to act now amounted to a “death wish” by Republicans.
McConnell objected to a motion by US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve by unanimous consent a stimulus check bill that passed the US House of Representatives on Monday.
He also blocked a motion by US Senator Bernie Sanders to vote on the stimulus checks immediately after the Senate voted on overriding Trump’s veto of a key defense policy bill.
Photo: AFP
Floor requests to immediately pass legislation are frequently criticized as stunts, but this episode highlights how unlikely it is that the Senate would pass a bill increasing the payments before the US Congress adjourns on Sunday.
McConnell said that the Senate would consider higher stimulus checks in conjunction with two other Trump complaints unrelated to the pandemic relief bill he signed into law: An investigation into alleged election fraud and reworking a law that shields technology companies from liability for user content.
“This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” McConnell said, without explaining when or if a vote would happen.
Yet Trump was not satisfied.
On Tuesday afternoon, he wrote on Twitter that Republicans should pass the bigger stimulus payments “ASAP.”
He also said that Republicans should deal with his other demands regarding the election and technology companies.
McConnell initiated a process later on Tuesday to put a bill on the Senate calendar that would increase the direct payments to US$2,000, create an advisory committee to review November’s election results and repeal the provision of the 1996 law that protects technology companies from liability, a copy of documents provided by Schumer showed.
Such a combined proposal is likely to draw opposition from both parties.
McConnell’s proposal is an attempt to end the chances of sending out larger stimulus payments, Schumer said in a statement.
The US$600 payments authorized by the COVID-19 relief bill Trump signed into law on Sunday are already in the process of going out, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said.
Paper checks were to be mailed yesterday and people could check the status of their payments on the US Internal Revenue Service Web site, he said.
Despite the push by Trump, spending US$464 billion on higher stimulus checks has divided Republicans, some of whom are focused on the burgeoning national debt.
Only 44 Republicans on Monday joined 231 Democrats to pass a House measure increasing the payments to US$2,000.
In the Senate, just a handful of Republicans are now publicly on board, including US senators Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley.
