US approves sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia

MORE AGREEMENTS: Arms deals with Middle Eastern dictatorships are being rushed through by Donald Trump, critics say, despite opposition over human rights records

The Guardian, WASHINGTON





The US Department of State has approved the sale of US$290 million in bombs to Saudi Arabia as part of a flurry of arms deals with Middle Eastern dictatorships in the last weeks of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Critics of the sales say that they are being rushed through despite broad congressional and public opposition to such military support because of the human rights records of the regimes involved, and in the case of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the huge civilian death toll from the war in Yemen.

The state department’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced the approval of sale of the GBU-39 small-diameter bomb munitions and related equipment to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

On the same day, the agency also announced approvals for the sale of US$4 billion of AH-64E Apache helicopters to Kuwait, US$104 million in defensive equipment against missile attacks for the plane of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US$65.6 million in precision targeting equipment for Egyptian warplanes.

Egypt has been criticized for the impact on civilians of its counterinsurgency campaign in north Sinai.

A New York think- tank was yesterday planning to sue US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the proposed sale of US$65.6 million of advanced drones and warplanes to the UAE.

The New York Centre for Foreign Policy Affairs plans to accuse Pompeo’s state department of rushing the sale of drones and F35 jets to the UAE, ignoring the requirements of the Arms Export Control Act, to consider the impact on world peace and US security, and the Administrative Procedure Act, “requiring that the department provide a reasoned explanation for its decision.”

Noting the UAE’s involvement in the Saudi Arabian-led air war in Yemen, the lawsuit calls for an injunction to stop the sale, which was narrowly approved by the US Senate this month.

The state department said that the sales supported “US foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East.”

In the case of the UAE arms deal, the administration said that it enabled the UAE “to deter increasing Iranian aggressive behavior and threats.”

Critics of the arms deals said that they were destabilizing and rewarded human rights abuses.

“The Trump administration is rushing through with parting arms gifts to Saudi Arabia despite its deplorable human rights record,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now, the organization founded by Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist murdered by the Saudi Arabian regime in 2018.