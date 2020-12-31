The new variant of COVID-19 was on Tuesday detected for the first time in the US as US president-elect Joe Biden vowed to significantly ramp up the vaccination drive in the US, while a COVID-19 vaccine developed by drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford had been approved for use, the British government said yesterday.
The British government has come under pressure to tighten restrictions, as it announced a record 24-hour high of new infections.
The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions, and is therefore cheaper and easier to administer than the jabs that require freezing.
Photo: AFP
Britain would become the first nation to roll out the jab on Monday, British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said, amid mounting concerns that another dangerous spike in infections threatens to overwhelm the British National Health System.
“Brilliant to end 2020 with such a moment of hope,” Hancock wrote on Twitter. “The #coronavirus vaccine is our way out of the pandemic — now we need to hold our nerve while we get through this together.”
Meanwhile, Colorado recorded what is believed to be the first case of the new variant of COVID-19 in the US.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis said that a man in his 20s near Denver was infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 and is isolating.
Biden, after a briefing from experts, said that the dire COVID-19 situation might not ease up until “well into March.”
“The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough — a very tough period for our nation, maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic,” he said.
Hospitalizations are back at an all-time high in the US.
In Los Angeles, ambulances waited all day to unload COVID-19 patients, with more than 95 percent of hospitals forced to divert new cases away, and one reportedly treating patients in its gift shop and chapel.
Southern California on Tuesday extended a three-week lockdown indefinitely.
Biden called mass vaccination the “greatest operational challenge we’ve ever faced as a nation” — and promised that the US would do better after he replaces US President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.
“The Trump administration’s plan to distribute vaccines is falling far behind,” Biden said. “I’m going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction.”
The Trump administration had predicted that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of this month.
With days left, about 2.1 million have received the first shot of the vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Biden renewed his promise to administer 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office and confirmed he would invoke a Korean War-era law to force private industry to step up production.
“We’re planning a whole-of-government effort, and we’re going to work to set up vaccination sites and send mobile units to hard-to-reach communities,” Biden said.
With healthcare workers desperately waiting, politicians have been among the first to be vaccinated in a stated goal of setting an example, with US vice president-elect Kamala Harris taking her first dose on Tuesday before cameras in Washington.
