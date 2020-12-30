Virus Outbreak: California faces new lockdowns

Reuters, LOS ANGELES





The US on Monday topped 19 million COVID-19 cases as hospital intensive care units (ICUs) were full to overflowing across much of California, a major US virus hotspot, portending an extension of strict stay-at-home orders imposed this month.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said mandatory constraints on social gatherings and business activities would almost certainly be renewed for at least three more weeks in Southern California — encompassing the state’s biggest metropolitan areas — and its agricultural heartland, the San Joaquin Valley.

Newsom said a formal decision on continuing the stay-at-home orders, among the most stringent in the US, would be announced yesterday, based on trends projected by health authorities for the coming weeks.

He said greater diligence was needed in avoiding crowds and unnecessary travel to curb a raging pandemic that threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems before COVID-19 vaccines can be made widely available to the public this coming spring.

“This is an anxious period,” Newsom told reporters in an online news conference.

Since US regulatory approval was granted to two vaccines earlier this month, about 300,000 doses have been administered in California, the most populous US state with 40 million residents, Newsom said.

Most of those injections have gone to frontline medical professionals.

Nationwide, well over 2 million people have received the first of the prescribed two-dose vaccine regimen, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

NURSING HOMES

Among them were residents and staff of a nursing home that made headlines as ground zero of the nation’s earliest major COVID-19 outbreak — the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, outside Seattle.

Injections were given to nearly all of the facility’s 69 patients and most of its employees on Monday, 10 months after the first of 32 coronavirus-related deaths among residents was made public in late February, Life Care officials said.

“This is a great way to end the year,” facility executive director Ellie Schutt said in a statement.