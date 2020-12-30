The US on Monday topped 19 million COVID-19 cases as hospital intensive care units (ICUs) were full to overflowing across much of California, a major US virus hotspot, portending an extension of strict stay-at-home orders imposed this month.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said mandatory constraints on social gatherings and business activities would almost certainly be renewed for at least three more weeks in Southern California — encompassing the state’s biggest metropolitan areas — and its agricultural heartland, the San Joaquin Valley.
Newsom said a formal decision on continuing the stay-at-home orders, among the most stringent in the US, would be announced yesterday, based on trends projected by health authorities for the coming weeks.
He said greater diligence was needed in avoiding crowds and unnecessary travel to curb a raging pandemic that threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems before COVID-19 vaccines can be made widely available to the public this coming spring.
“This is an anxious period,” Newsom told reporters in an online news conference.
Since US regulatory approval was granted to two vaccines earlier this month, about 300,000 doses have been administered in California, the most populous US state with 40 million residents, Newsom said.
Most of those injections have gone to frontline medical professionals.
Nationwide, well over 2 million people have received the first of the prescribed two-dose vaccine regimen, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
NURSING HOMES
Among them were residents and staff of a nursing home that made headlines as ground zero of the nation’s earliest major COVID-19 outbreak — the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, outside Seattle.
Injections were given to nearly all of the facility’s 69 patients and most of its employees on Monday, 10 months after the first of 32 coronavirus-related deaths among residents was made public in late February, Life Care officials said.
“This is a great way to end the year,” facility executive director Ellie Schutt said in a statement.
CONFLICTED VIEWS: Although many see Cairo as the birthplace of belly dancing, authorities in the country have in the past few years started targeting performers At a Cairo wedding hall, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova shimmied to the dance floor in a bright, high-slit skirt and an elaborately sequined bra top. She swirled her diaphanous pink shawl and glided through the hall as a band pumped out music, while the crowd broke into rapturous applause — all captured in a video posted online. “There is no country around the world that appreciates belly dancing like Egypt,” she said. “Here, there is a growing trend to invite foreign belly dancers to weddings, nightclubs and other events,” she added. Biserova moved to Cairo more than four years ago and has built
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
Most people who head to Woosung Street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan are visiting its popular restaurants serving everything from curries to seafood. Others might be headed for a lone refrigerator, painted blue, with a sign that reads: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” The door of the fridge sitting outside a hockey academy opens to reveal it is stuffed with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, tins of food, and even socks and towels for anyone who might need them. Ahmen Khan, founder of a sports foundation on the same street, said that he was inspired
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in