UNITED KINGDOM

Sugar promotion ban set

The government yesterday said that it would ban “buy one get one free” promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022. The measures would also restrict where in a store promotions on such products can be advertised, and unhealthy promotions would not be allowed at checkouts, shop entrances or at the ends of aisles. “We are restricting promotions and introducing a range of measures to make sure the healthy choice is the easy choice. Creating an environment which helps everyone eat healthier foods more regularly is crucial to improving the health of the nation,” Department of Health and Social Care Under Secretary of State Jo Churchill said.

CHINA

Tycoon’s death suspect held

Shanghai police yesterday said that they have detained a suspect in the case of the death by possible poisoning of the billionaire founder of a video game company that makes films based on the popular science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem. Lin Qi (林奇), 39, died on Thursday after being hospitalized, Yoozoo Games Co said. A police statement said a 39-year-old coworker, identified only by the surname Xu, was detained. The statement said the victim was hospitalized on Dec. 17 and diagnosed with possible poisoning, but gave no other details.

UNITED STATES

Soldier arrested in shooting

An army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, including to teenagers, authorities said on Sunday. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, on Saturday evening. While no bowling is currently allowed due to state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, a bar linked to the business was legally open. Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference on Sunday morning. The suspect has no known ties to the victims, O’Shea said.

FRANCE

Storm winds cut power

Tens of thousands of people on Sunday were left without electricity and planes were delayed or forced to re-route as storm Bella caused torrential rain and heavy winds in much of the country. Brittany and Normandy were the first regions to suffer power cuts, but “18,000 households were reconnected” later on Sunday, said power company Enedis. Similar troubles were seen in the south of England, where winds reaching 170kph were recorded on the Isle of Wight overnight Saturday to Sunday. About 20,000 households in Wales had their electricity cut, while delays were also seen on railways due to trees falling on the line.

AZERBAIJAN

Clash in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense yesterday said that army units had been attacked by “an illegal Armenian armed group” in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday afternoon, killing one serviceman and wounding another. All six attackers were dead, it said. The statement came just hours after the Armenian Ministry of Defense denied media reports of fighting in the neighboring Hadrut region and said the ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were “strictly observing” a ceasefire.

AUSTRALIA

New year plan ditched

Plans to let thousands of front-line workers ring in the new year around Sydney Harbour were ditched yesterday as authorities worked to suppress a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city. Officials had planned to welcome about 5,000 workers to the harbor as a token of thanks for their work against the pandemic, but that idea has now been axed over fears the celebrations could turn into a super-spreader event. Permits would be required to enter some parts of the city as celebrations are to be limited to controlled, socially distanced events and small gatherings.

SOUTH AFRICA

Case numbers pass 1m

The nation became the first in Africa to record 1 million COVID-19 cases, data published on Sunday by the health ministry showed. It had recorded 1,004,413 infections and 26,735 deaths, the data showed. Authorities were considering reimposing restrictions to rein in the spread of the coronavirus and President Cyril Ramaphosa could give a TV address later this week. Morocco was the second-hardest hit African nation, with 432,079 cases and 7,240 deaths.

SOUTH KOREA

New variant detected

Officials yesterday vowed to speed up efforts to launch a public vaccination program as Seoul announced that it had detected its first cases of the COVID-19 variant linked to a rapid rise in infections in the UK. The new variant was found in three people who had arrived from London on Tuesday last week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. Seoul has extended a ban on direct flights from the UK until Thursday next week.