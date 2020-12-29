UNITED KINGDOM
Sugar promotion ban set
The government yesterday said that it would ban “buy one get one free” promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022. The measures would also restrict where in a store promotions on such products can be advertised, and unhealthy promotions would not be allowed at checkouts, shop entrances or at the ends of aisles. “We are restricting promotions and introducing a range of measures to make sure the healthy choice is the easy choice. Creating an environment which helps everyone eat healthier foods more regularly is crucial to improving the health of the nation,” Department of Health and Social Care Under Secretary of State Jo Churchill said.
CHINA
Tycoon’s death suspect held
Shanghai police yesterday said that they have detained a suspect in the case of the death by possible poisoning of the billionaire founder of a video game company that makes films based on the popular science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem. Lin Qi (林奇), 39, died on Thursday after being hospitalized, Yoozoo Games Co said. A police statement said a 39-year-old coworker, identified only by the surname Xu, was detained. The statement said the victim was hospitalized on Dec. 17 and diagnosed with possible poisoning, but gave no other details.
UNITED STATES
Soldier arrested in shooting
An army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, including to teenagers, authorities said on Sunday. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, on Saturday evening. While no bowling is currently allowed due to state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, a bar linked to the business was legally open. Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference on Sunday morning. The suspect has no known ties to the victims, O’Shea said.
FRANCE
Storm winds cut power
Tens of thousands of people on Sunday were left without electricity and planes were delayed or forced to re-route as storm Bella caused torrential rain and heavy winds in much of the country. Brittany and Normandy were the first regions to suffer power cuts, but “18,000 households were reconnected” later on Sunday, said power company Enedis. Similar troubles were seen in the south of England, where winds reaching 170kph were recorded on the Isle of Wight overnight Saturday to Sunday. About 20,000 households in Wales had their electricity cut, while delays were also seen on railways due to trees falling on the line.
AZERBAIJAN
Clash in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Ministry of Defense yesterday said that army units had been attacked by “an illegal Armenian armed group” in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday afternoon, killing one serviceman and wounding another. All six attackers were dead, it said. The statement came just hours after the Armenian Ministry of Defense denied media reports of fighting in the neighboring Hadrut region and said the ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were “strictly observing” a ceasefire.
AUSTRALIA
New year plan ditched
Plans to let thousands of front-line workers ring in the new year around Sydney Harbour were ditched yesterday as authorities worked to suppress a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city. Officials had planned to welcome about 5,000 workers to the harbor as a token of thanks for their work against the pandemic, but that idea has now been axed over fears the celebrations could turn into a super-spreader event. Permits would be required to enter some parts of the city as celebrations are to be limited to controlled, socially distanced events and small gatherings.
SOUTH AFRICA
Case numbers pass 1m
The nation became the first in Africa to record 1 million COVID-19 cases, data published on Sunday by the health ministry showed. It had recorded 1,004,413 infections and 26,735 deaths, the data showed. Authorities were considering reimposing restrictions to rein in the spread of the coronavirus and President Cyril Ramaphosa could give a TV address later this week. Morocco was the second-hardest hit African nation, with 432,079 cases and 7,240 deaths.
SOUTH KOREA
New variant detected
Officials yesterday vowed to speed up efforts to launch a public vaccination program as Seoul announced that it had detected its first cases of the COVID-19 variant linked to a rapid rise in infections in the UK. The new variant was found in three people who had arrived from London on Tuesday last week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. Seoul has extended a ban on direct flights from the UK until Thursday next week.
CONFLICTED VIEWS: Although many see Cairo as the birthplace of belly dancing, authorities in the country have in the past few years started targeting performers At a Cairo wedding hall, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova shimmied to the dance floor in a bright, high-slit skirt and an elaborately sequined bra top. She swirled her diaphanous pink shawl and glided through the hall as a band pumped out music, while the crowd broke into rapturous applause — all captured in a video posted online. “There is no country around the world that appreciates belly dancing like Egypt,” she said. “Here, there is a growing trend to invite foreign belly dancers to weddings, nightclubs and other events,” she added. Biserova moved to Cairo more than four years ago and has built
Most people who head to Woosung Street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan are visiting its popular restaurants serving everything from curries to seafood. Others might be headed for a lone refrigerator, painted blue, with a sign that reads: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” The door of the fridge sitting outside a hockey academy opens to reveal it is stuffed with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, tins of food, and even socks and towels for anyone who might need them. Ahmen Khan, founder of a sports foundation on the same street, said that he was inspired
COUNTERMEASURES: Some local governments have asked residents living with elderly or ill people to don masks even when they are at home to protect them Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that there was no need to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. Suga said the head of the government’s expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic had told him “we’re not there yet” with regards to calling a state of emergency. “We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures,” Suga said during an interview on national television late on Monday. “I’ll spearhead the effort with a mindset to do everything that must be done.” Suga’s
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in