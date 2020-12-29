Democrats in the US Congress were set yesterday to try to push through expanded US$2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans after US President Donald Trump backed down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government.
In a sudden reversal late on Sunday, Trump signed into law a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and providing funds to keep government agencies running.
Trump last week had demanded Congress change it to increase the size of stimulus checks from US$600 to US$2,000 while also cutting some other spending.
Photo: AFP
Democratic lawmakers, who have a majority in the US House of Representatives and have long wanted US$2,000 relief checks, hope to use a rare point of agreement with Trump to advance the proposal — or at least put Republicans on record against it — in a vote scheduled for yesterday.
Many of Trump’s fellow Republicans oppose the higher payments, and Trump might not have the influence to budge them. The issue appears unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Many economists agree the financial aid in the bill should be bigger to get the economy moving again, but say that immediate support for Americans hit by COVID-19 lockdowns is still urgently needed.
With less than a month left in office, Trump is unlikely to get his fellow Republicans to back the extra money for individuals or persuade Democrats to accept spending cuts he says he wants elsewhere in the spending bill, particularly in foreign aid.
Unemployment benefits being paid out to about 14 million people through pandemic programs lapsed on Saturday, but would be restarted now that Trump has signed the bill.
The package includes US$1.4 trillion in spending to fund government agencies. If Trump had not signed the legislation, then a partial government shutdown would have begun today that would have put millions of government workers’ incomes at risk.
The relief package also extends a moratorium on evictions that was due to expire on Dec. 31, refreshes support for small business payrolls, provides funding to help schools re-open and aid for the transport industry and vaccine distribution.
Lawmakers were also yesterday to seek to override Trump’s recent veto of a US$740 billion bill setting policy for the US Department of Defense. If successful, it would be the first veto override of Trump’s presidency.
Trump said he vetoed the legislation, which has passed every year since 1961, because he objected to liability protections for social media companies unrelated to national security and did not want to rename military bases named after generals who fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the Civil War.
Although his previous eight vetoes were all upheld, advisers said this one looked likely to be overridden. The bill passed both houses of Congress with margins greater than the two-thirds majorities that would be needed to override the president’s veto.
CONFLICTED VIEWS: Although many see Cairo as the birthplace of belly dancing, authorities in the country have in the past few years started targeting performers At a Cairo wedding hall, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova shimmied to the dance floor in a bright, high-slit skirt and an elaborately sequined bra top. She swirled her diaphanous pink shawl and glided through the hall as a band pumped out music, while the crowd broke into rapturous applause — all captured in a video posted online. “There is no country around the world that appreciates belly dancing like Egypt,” she said. “Here, there is a growing trend to invite foreign belly dancers to weddings, nightclubs and other events,” she added. Biserova moved to Cairo more than four years ago and has built
Most people who head to Woosung Street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan are visiting its popular restaurants serving everything from curries to seafood. Others might be headed for a lone refrigerator, painted blue, with a sign that reads: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” The door of the fridge sitting outside a hockey academy opens to reveal it is stuffed with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, tins of food, and even socks and towels for anyone who might need them. Ahmen Khan, founder of a sports foundation on the same street, said that he was inspired
COUNTERMEASURES: Some local governments have asked residents living with elderly or ill people to don masks even when they are at home to protect them Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that there was no need to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. Suga said the head of the government’s expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic had told him “we’re not there yet” with regards to calling a state of emergency. “We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures,” Suga said during an interview on national television late on Monday. “I’ll spearhead the effort with a mindset to do everything that must be done.” Suga’s
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in