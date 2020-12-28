World News Quick Take

JAPAN

Foreign arrivals suspended

Japan is barring entry of all nonresident foreign nationals as a precaution against a new and potentially more contagious strain of COVID-19 that has spread across the UK. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the entry ban would start today and last through Jan. 31. Last week, Japan banned nonresident foreigners coming from the UK and South Africa after confirming the new strain in seven people — five from the UK who tested positive at airports and two others in Tokyo. Japan is also suspending the exemption of a 14-day quarantine for Japanese nationals and resident foreigners in a short-track program that began last month. The entrants now must carry proof of a negative test 72 hours prior to departure for Japan and self-isolate for two weeks after arrival. Japan has confirmed a total of 217,312 COVID-19 cases including 3,213 deaths, up 3,700 from the previous 24-hour period.

PHILIPINES

UK flight ban extended

President Rodrigo Duterte extended a ban on flights from the UK by two weeks, saying that he is open to reinstating tighter movement curbs if COVID-19 infections spike. Returning to some form of a lockdown “is a possibility if the severity in numbers will demand that we take corrective measures immediately,” Duterte said at a meeting of the nation’s task force handling the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. The Philippines is facing Southeast Asia’s second-worst COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 469,000 cases as of Satuday. The suspension of flights from the UK, which was due to end on Thursday, would be extended for two weeks, and travelers who transit through the UK where a more infectious COVID-19 strain has recently been found would face 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, according to the transcript of the meeting. Duterte also called on the US to provide his country with at least 20 million vaccines immediately, saying that he would terminate the Philippines-US Visiting Forces Agreement if Washington fails to deliver the doses. “No vaccine, no stay here,” Duterte said of the military deal the US has sought to extend.

PAKISTAN

Military chopper crash kills 4

A military helicopter has crashed in mountainous northern Pakistan, killing four soldiers including the two pilots, the army said. The chopper crashed in the Gilgit-Baltistan region on Saturday “due to technical reasons.” Pakistan has a checkered military and civilian aviation safety record, with frequent plane and helicopter crashes in the past few years. Pakistan International Airlines this year came under heavy scrutiny after one of its planes came down among houses in the country’s largest city of Karachi, killing 98 people.

IRAN

Avalanches kill 10 people

A series of avalanches killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of Tehran, state TV reported yesterday. The report said that rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people after the avalanches struck in four different areas. State TV broadcast footage of a helicopter rescue operation on the Tochal and Kolakchal peaks of the Alborz mountain chain overlooking the capital showing Red Crescent personnel carrying a body on a stretcher along a snowy mountainside. A member of the Red Crescent team said that the rescue mission was complicated by “bad weather and snow.” The incidents happened on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. The Alborz mountain range is popular on weekends for hiking.