HK florist helps prisoners send gifts for Christmas

AFP, HONG KONG





Samantha burst into tears when she opened the box from florist Elise Ip on Christmas Day.

It was a surprise gift from her boyfriend, in custody for joining last year’s Hong Kong protests.

“She loves dogs, but she loves me more,” he had written on a paper slip sent from a detention center and relayed to Ip via a prisoner support group organized by former Hong Kong legislator Shiu Ka-chun (邵家臻).

Florist Elise Ip holds a gift to be sent to a family member of a prisoner in Hong Kong on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

After reading it, Ip found Samantha, who wished to use a pseudonym, a cactus in the shape of a puppy’s head.

“Receiving this is a great support to me,” Samantha said. “Those in custody don’t really have opportunities to send flowers or gifts to us.”

Samantha is one of more than 50 relatives and friends who have received gifts ordered behind bars and prepared by Ip, who in July initiated the free “Send Flowers With You” project.

“I hoped it would make people inside and outside the prisons feel closer to each other,” Ip said. “With every story told in each delivery, I also wish to remind the world that many have sacrificed their normal and happy life for the city.”

More than 10,000 Hong Kongers have been arrested and thousands prosecuted for joining the massive, often violent pro-democracy protests that convulsed the territory for seven months from June last year.

The number of those remanded has been rising, and protecting prisoners’ rights has become increasingly difficult after pro-democratic legislators were forced out of the Hong Kong legislature. Authorities have also tightened rules for official visits. Shiu, who used to represent the social welfare sector in the legislature, earlier this year formed a concern group, Wall-Fare. The group provides services like pen pal matching, flower and snack delivery, and helps contact relatives of people in jail.