AUSTRALIA
Most shun Bondi Beach
Poor weather and the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday kept beachgoers away from Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, a traditional Christmas destination for thousands of people each year. At midday, only about 100 people were swimming, surfing and posing for photographs in front of a Christmas tree set up by lifeguards. “We have got to be present with the moment,” local Celio Agostinho said. “Bring a bit of happiness to the situation, bring a bit of light, bring a bit of hope, bit of craziness and that’s it. That’s what Bondi is, that’s what Christmas is all about.”
HONG KONG
Travel quarantine extended
The government extended its compulsory quarantine to three weeks for almost all international travelers from yesterday. Experts suggested that the incubation period of a new variant of COVID-19 could be longer than 14 days — so passengers must undergo compulsory quarantine in designated hotels for three weeks, rather than two, the government said, adding that only travelers arriving from Taiwan, Macau and mainland China would be exempt. It also announced that people who have stayed in South Africa in the past 21 days would be banned from entry.
CHINA
Millions in port tested
Authorities in the northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new COVID-19 cases were reported there in the past 24 hours. The cluster has grown to 12 cases. In five neighborhood divisions, authorities have shut schools and public spaces and are restricting anyone but essential workers from leaving their residential compounds. Beijing is on high alert after two asymptomatic cases were reported on Thursday, in addition to two confirmed cases last week, with mass testing being conducted in the neighborhood.
UNITED KINGDOM
No. 10 cat trumps Brexit
Larry the Downing Street Cat, always a favorite of camera crews waiting for news outside the home of the prime minister, found himself captivating the world’s media on Monday as they waited in vain in for a Brexit breakthrough. However, much like the negotiators, who had been promising an imminent deal for almost a day, he flattered to deceive as he smoothly stalked a pigeon, pounced on it — and then let it slip from his grasp. Larry, officially the “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office,” has been in residence since 2011. He was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and the government’s Web site has a picture of him sitting on the Cabinet table, wearing a national flag as a bow around his neck. “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality,” the Web site says.
At a Cairo wedding hall, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova shimmied to the dance floor in a bright, high-slit skirt and an elaborately sequined bra top. She swirled her diaphanous pink shawl and glided through the hall as a band pumped out music, while the crowd broke into rapturous applause — all captured in a video posted online. "There is no country around the world that appreciates belly dancing like Egypt," she said. "Here, there is a growing trend to invite foreign belly dancers to weddings, nightclubs and other events," she added. Biserova moved to Cairo more than four years ago and has built
Ayna Garayeva, a teacher in the capital of authoritarian and secretive Turkmenistan, began taking extra sanitary measures in her classroom when the government issued new COVID-19 guidelines in August. As well as standard COVID-19 precautions like temperature checks for students, she started fumigating her classroom with the smoke of a herb beloved by the ex-Soviet country's leader. "We are following the instructions as they are laid out," 42-year-old Garayeva said. In tightly controlled Turkmenistan, which still insists that it has no COVID-19 cases, the pandemic has led to a boom in a herb whose Turkmen name translates as "medicine for a hundred illnesses."
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that there was no need to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. Suga said the head of the government's expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic had told him "we're not there yet" with regards to calling a state of emergency. "We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures," Suga said during an interview on national television late on Monday. "I'll spearhead the effort with a mindset to do everything that must be done."
The Philippine government yesterday said it would prosecute a police officer over the deaths of a mother and son, after a video of the point-blank shooting went viral in social media, prompting renewed calls against police violence and extrajudicial killings. Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca is facing double murder charges over the death of Sonya Gregorio and her son, Frank Anthony, who were Nuezca's neighbors in Tarlac Province, a police report said, adding that he has surrendered to authorities. A video of the shooting has been circulating on social media, although YouTube Inc removed it because of violent content.