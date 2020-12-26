World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Most shun Bondi Beach

Poor weather and the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday kept beachgoers away from Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, a traditional Christmas destination for thousands of people each year. At midday, only about 100 people were swimming, surfing and posing for photographs in front of a Christmas tree set up by lifeguards. “We have got to be present with the moment,” local Celio Agostinho said. “Bring a bit of happiness to the situation, bring a bit of light, bring a bit of hope, bit of craziness and that’s it. That’s what Bondi is, that’s what Christmas is all about.”

HONG KONG

Travel quarantine extended

The government extended its compulsory quarantine to three weeks for almost all international travelers from yesterday. Experts suggested that the incubation period of a new variant of COVID-19 could be longer than 14 days — so passengers must undergo compulsory quarantine in designated hotels for three weeks, rather than two, the government said, adding that only travelers arriving from Taiwan, Macau and mainland China would be exempt. It also announced that people who have stayed in South Africa in the past 21 days would be banned from entry.

CHINA

Millions in port tested

Authorities in the northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new COVID-19 cases were reported there in the past 24 hours. The cluster has grown to 12 cases. In five neighborhood divisions, authorities have shut schools and public spaces and are restricting anyone but essential workers from leaving their residential compounds. Beijing is on high alert after two asymptomatic cases were reported on Thursday, in addition to two confirmed cases last week, with mass testing being conducted in the neighborhood.

UNITED KINGDOM

No. 10 cat trumps Brexit

Larry the Downing Street Cat, always a favorite of camera crews waiting for news outside the home of the prime minister, found himself captivating the world’s media on Monday as they waited in vain in for a Brexit breakthrough. However, much like the negotiators, who had been promising an imminent deal for almost a day, he flattered to deceive as he smoothly stalked a pigeon, pounced on it — and then let it slip from his grasp. Larry, officially the “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office,” has been in residence since 2011. He was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and the government’s Web site has a picture of him sitting on the Cabinet table, wearing a national flag as a bow around his neck. “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality,” the Web site says.