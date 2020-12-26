The grand, 500-year-old brick walls of the al-Kamalaia School slowly emerged from years of accumulated garbage as grassroots renovators began the long process of restoring the building to its former glory.
Located in the heart of the old quarter of Gaza City, the Mamluk-era building is one of a dwindling number of historic structures at risk of demolition.
“It was in a very difficult, pitiful state. It was a dump,” said Abdullah al-Ruzzi, an artist and leading volunteer.
Photo: AP
Al-Ruzzi and other artists launched the Mobaderoon, or Initiators, a program seeking to save abandoned houses and buildings from two periods of Gaza’s history: the Mamluk Sultanate and the subsequent Ottoman Empire.
In the old section of the Palestinian enclave, fewer than 200 houses from these eras are partially or entirely standing, tourist officials said.
They are threatened by neglect, decay or even demolition by new urban development.
“Lack of public awareness and the economic considerations by owners are the greatest threats to these buildings,” said Ahmed al-Astal, director of IWAN, the history and heritage institute of Gaza’s Islamic University. “These houses are our identity, but ignorance leads to their destruction.”
Because the Gaza Strip is small, with 2 million people living in just 300km2, the experts and volunteers fear that structures of past centuries would disappear, like those from far more ancient civilizations.
It took the team two weeks to remove the trash from the school.
Each day, young men and women gather there, sweeping the dusty floor, brushing the bricks and supporting windows with wood frames.
Once the renovation is completed, al-Ruzzi said that the goal is to convert the building into a venue for cultural and artistic activities, because such facilities are few in Gaza.
A few blocks from the school, a different team is working on renovating a house, the Ghussein Palace, named after the family that has owned it for 200 years.
The workers scraped the bricks to remove layers of dust that hid their features, while others took measurements for the door frames.
The work began on this home in August and is scheduled to be completed in January.
“It was left for a long time and has a lot of cracks and problems,” said Nashwa Ramlawi, the architect leading the restoration. “The place has a great heritage and cultural value. We will dedicate it for anything that serves the community: a cultural, service or social center open to everyone.”
