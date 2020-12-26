A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in the Central African Republic (CAR) said that it would observe a three-day ceasefire ahead of Sunday’s elections, which are deemed a crucial test for the troubled country.
A statement issued by the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), which began an offensive against the government on Friday last week, said that a “72-hour unilateral ceasefire ... will be observed across the country by all patriots’ fighting troops.”
The statement, which was dated Wednesday, was on Thursday confirmed as authentic by two of the six groups in the coalition.
Photo: Reuters
The CPC was created on Saturday last week by armed groups who accuse CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera, the frontrunner in the elections, of trying to fix the vote.
Together, the coalition controls two-thirds of the country.
The government last weekend accused Touadera’s ousted predecessor, Francois Bozize, of fomenting a coup with the rebels, a charge that he denies.
Armed rebels sought to advance down the main highways toward the capital Bangui, but were stopped, the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA said.
On Tuesday, the CAR’s fourth largest town, Bambari, 380km northeast of Bangui, was overrun by an armed group called the Unity for Peace in Central Africa.
Security forces backed by UN peacekeepers regained control the following day.
Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections are deemed a key test of the strife-torn country’s ability to recover stability.
Touadera, 63, is considered a shoo-in for a second term after the CAR’s top court barred Bozize, who is on a 2014 wanted list and under UN sanctions, from standing.
The nearest rival in the 16-strong field is Anicet Georges Dologuele, an economist and former prime minister who is being backed by Bozize after his own bid fell through.
However, a crucial question is whether turnout will be badly affected by violence or intimidation, denting the credibility of the next president and the 140-seat legislature.
The country has been chronically unstable since independence 60 years ago.
A civil war erupted in March 2013 when mostly Muslim rebels in a coalition called Seleka stormed the capital and removed Bozize, a Christian and former general who had seized power a decade earlier.
Since 2013, thousands of people have died and more than a quarter of the population of 4.9 million has fled the country.
