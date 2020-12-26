Trump leaves COVID aid in shambles for Christmas

TERRIBLE OPTICS: The US president and Republican lawmakers stalled a relief bill as the nation suffers through the worst Christmas that many remember

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump’s sudden demand for US$2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by Republicans in the US House of Representatives as his haphazard actions have thrown a massive COVID-19 relief and government-funding bill into chaos.

The rare Christmas Eve session of the House lasted just minutes, with help for millions of Americans awaiting Trump’s signature on the bill.

Unemployment benefits, eviction protections and other emergency aid, including smaller US$600 checks, are at risk.

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, left, participates in a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Trump’s refusal of the US$900 billion package, which is linked to a US$1.4 trillion government-funding bill, could spark a federal shutdown at midnight on Monday.

“We’re not going to let the government shut down, nor are we going to let the American people down,” US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said.

The optics appear terrible for Republicans and Trump as the nation suffers through the worst holiday season many can remember.

Families are isolated under COVID-19 precautions and millions of US households are devastated without adequate income, food or shelter.

The virus death toll is rising.

Trump is ending his presidency much the way he started it — sowing confusion and reversing promises, while contesting the election and courting a federal shutdown over demands that his own party in the US Congress will not meet.

The congressional Republican leaders have been left almost speechless by Trump’s year-end scorching of their work.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy helped negotiate the year-end deal, a prized bipartisan compromise, that won sweeping approval this week in the House and Senate after the White House assured Republican leaders that Trump supported it.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin boasted that the US$600 checks that all sides had agreed to for Americans would be in the mail in a week.

Instead, Washington is hurtling toward a crisis with COVID-19 aid about to collapse, as the president is at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

He has been lashing out at Republican leaders for refusing to join his efforts to overturn the election when the Electoral College votes are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6.

“The best way out of this is for the president to sign the bill,” US Senator Roy Blunt said on Thursday. “And I still hope that’s what he decides.”

Racing to salvage the bill, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mnuchin are in talks on options.

The Democrats are to recall House lawmakers to Washington for a Monday vote on Trump’s proposal, with a roll call that would put all members on record as supporting or rejecting the US$2,000 checks.

They are also considering a Monday vote on a stop-gap measure to at least avert a federal shutdown.