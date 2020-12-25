World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Video shows storm situation

A video taken by a meteorologist in South Dakota and posted to social media on Wednesday shows 20 seconds of a drive through a heavy blizzard. A thick gray fills the view in the footage as Matthew Dux, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, drives down a road, street lights, road signs and other vehicles only appearing at close quarters. “It is not great at all out there!” Dux wrote on Twitter in a post accompanying the video, which he said was taken south of the Sioux Falls airport. “Far too many people on the roads. No lights on, driving way too fast.”

UNITED STATES

Hack ‘impacting’ governments

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Wednesday said that a sprawling cyberespionage campaign made public earlier this month is “impacting” state and local governments. The hacking campaign, which used tech company SolarWinds as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks, was “impacting enterprise networks across federal, state and local governments, as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations,” CISA said in a statement on its Web site.

UNITED STATES

Ivanka helps at church

White House adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday helped load boxes of food into vehicles at a South Florida drive-through food distribution event for those in need. “Merry Christmas,” Trump said as she hauled a black box into a vehicle’s trunk in the parking lot of the King Jesus Ministry in Miami-Dade County, WSVN reported. One driver in the line, Karla Fuentes, told the Miami television station that she had gotten to the church more than 12 hours earlier to get in line for the food and slept in her vehicle. “It’s a big help for my house, for my neighbor,” Fuentes said. “We can share with everybody.” Another food recipient, Vivian Lopez, said she had lost her job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are living really hard times,” Lopez said. The food giveaway is not too far from where Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, recently bought property on Indian Creek Island near Miami, an area referred to as “Billionaires Bunker,” according to news reports.

AUSTRALIA

Pete Evans banned

Facebook yesterday banned celebrity chef Pete Evans, saying that he repeatedly spread misinformation about COVID-19. With more than 1 million social media followers, Evans has promoted theories about the pandemic and vaccines alongside diet advice, including the palaeolithic diet, earning him the nickname “Paleo” Pete. Facebook said that it would not “allow anyone to share misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm” or falsehoods about vaccines. “We have clear policies against this type of content and we’ve removed Chef Pete Evans’ Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies,” the company said in a statement. Evans’ page on Instagram — a Facebook-owned platform — with 278,000 followers was still active and included posts that encouraged Sydney residents to defy public health officials and refuse to get tested for the virus. Evans wrote on Instagram that he was glad to be “one of the catalysts for a conversation” about freedom of speech and described the science around the pandemic as “BS.”