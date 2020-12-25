UNITED STATES
Video shows storm situation
A video taken by a meteorologist in South Dakota and posted to social media on Wednesday shows 20 seconds of a drive through a heavy blizzard. A thick gray fills the view in the footage as Matthew Dux, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, drives down a road, street lights, road signs and other vehicles only appearing at close quarters. “It is not great at all out there!” Dux wrote on Twitter in a post accompanying the video, which he said was taken south of the Sioux Falls airport. “Far too many people on the roads. No lights on, driving way too fast.”
UNITED STATES
Hack ‘impacting’ governments
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Wednesday said that a sprawling cyberespionage campaign made public earlier this month is “impacting” state and local governments. The hacking campaign, which used tech company SolarWinds as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks, was “impacting enterprise networks across federal, state and local governments, as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations,” CISA said in a statement on its Web site.
UNITED STATES
Ivanka helps at church
White House adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday helped load boxes of food into vehicles at a South Florida drive-through food distribution event for those in need. “Merry Christmas,” Trump said as she hauled a black box into a vehicle’s trunk in the parking lot of the King Jesus Ministry in Miami-Dade County, WSVN reported. One driver in the line, Karla Fuentes, told the Miami television station that she had gotten to the church more than 12 hours earlier to get in line for the food and slept in her vehicle. “It’s a big help for my house, for my neighbor,” Fuentes said. “We can share with everybody.” Another food recipient, Vivian Lopez, said she had lost her job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are living really hard times,” Lopez said. The food giveaway is not too far from where Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, recently bought property on Indian Creek Island near Miami, an area referred to as “Billionaires Bunker,” according to news reports.
AUSTRALIA
Pete Evans banned
Facebook yesterday banned celebrity chef Pete Evans, saying that he repeatedly spread misinformation about COVID-19. With more than 1 million social media followers, Evans has promoted theories about the pandemic and vaccines alongside diet advice, including the palaeolithic diet, earning him the nickname “Paleo” Pete. Facebook said that it would not “allow anyone to share misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm” or falsehoods about vaccines. “We have clear policies against this type of content and we’ve removed Chef Pete Evans’ Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies,” the company said in a statement. Evans’ page on Instagram — a Facebook-owned platform — with 278,000 followers was still active and included posts that encouraged Sydney residents to defy public health officials and refuse to get tested for the virus. Evans wrote on Instagram that he was glad to be “one of the catalysts for a conversation” about freedom of speech and described the science around the pandemic as “BS.”
CONFLICTED VIEWS: Although many see Cairo as the birthplace of belly dancing, authorities in the country have in the past few years started targeting performers At a Cairo wedding hall, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova shimmied to the dance floor in a bright, high-slit skirt and an elaborately sequined bra top. She swirled her diaphanous pink shawl and glided through the hall as a band pumped out music, while the crowd broke into rapturous applause — all captured in a video posted online. “There is no country around the world that appreciates belly dancing like Egypt,” she said. “Here, there is a growing trend to invite foreign belly dancers to weddings, nightclubs and other events,” she added. Biserova moved to Cairo more than four years ago and has built
Ayna Garayeva, a teacher in the capital of authoritarian and secretive Turkmenistan, began taking extra sanitary measures in her classroom when the government issued new COVID-19 guidelines in August. As well as standard COVID-19 precautions like temperature checks for students, she started fumigating her classroom with the smoke of a herb beloved by the ex-Soviet country’s leader. “We are following the instructions as they are laid out,” 42-year-old Garayeva said. In tightly controlled Turkmenistan, which still insists that it has no COVID-19 cases, the pandemic has led to a boom in a herb whose Turkmen name translates as “medicine for a hundred illnesses.” Wild
COUNTERMEASURES: Some local governments have asked residents living with elderly or ill people to don masks even when they are at home to protect them Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that there was no need to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. Suga said the head of the government’s expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic had told him “we’re not there yet” with regards to calling a state of emergency. “We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures,” Suga said during an interview on national television late on Monday. “I’ll spearhead the effort with a mindset to do everything that must be done.” Suga’s
The Philippine government yesterday said it would prosecute a police officer over the deaths of a mother and son, after a video of the point-blank shooting went viral in social media, prompting renewed calls against police violence and extrajudicial killings. Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca is facing double murder charges over the death of Sonya Gregorio and her son, Frank Anthony, who were Nuezca’s neighbors in Tarlac Province, a police report said, adding that he has surrendered to authorities. A video of the shooting has been circulating on social media, although YouTube Inc removed it because of violent content. #StopTheKillingsPH is one