Israel welcomes a German push to expand the Iran nuclear deal into a broader security agreement, Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff said in Berlin yesterday.

Issacharoff, the nation’s envoy in Germany since 2017, said that a recent call by German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas to reassess the 2015 nuclear accord with a new US administration was a “step in the right direction.”

The 2015 nuclear deal — known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Maas told Der Spiegel magazine this month that the existing agreement, under massive pressure after repeated Iranian breaches and US President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018, needed an overhaul.

The “nuclear agreement plus” envisaged by Maas would bar the development of nuclear weapons, as well as place restrictions on Tehran’s ballistic rocket program and interference in countries across the region.

US president-elect Joe Biden has signaled that Washington could rejoin the deal as a starting point for follow-on negotiations if Iran returned to compliance.

However, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has rejected talk of reopening the accord struck five years ago after marathon talks involving the US, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Issacharoff said that the so-called 5+1 partners needed to take Iran’s “destabilizing involvement” in countries including Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq into account in any further negotiations with Tehran.

“I think people need to realize that you can’t just turn the clock back to 2015,” he said. “There’s been a production of missiles and testing of missiles, and these issues need to be addressed, as well as the wholesale violations that Iran has carried out against the whole JCPOA agreement.”

Issacharoff said he welcomed more active involvement of Germany in Middle East diplomacy and the now robust “strategic partnership” that had developed in the 70 years since the Holocaust.

Anticipating a vast improvement in “tone” between Germany and the US with Biden at the helm, he said that Israel would like to see more of “a triangular type of strategic partnership” with the two countries on Middle East security issues.

It was Germany’s firm commitment to atone for Nazi atrocities that had allowed relations with Israel to flourish since the countries officially established diplomatic relations in 1965, he said.

Issacharoff highlighted “moving” visits by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and Auschwitz this year, and joint military exercises in August between Israeli and German fighter pilots.

“From defense issues to culture, people-to-people engagements, economy, cyber, intelligence — I can only see this as a partnership which is evolving and becoming one of, I’d say probably the most important partnership for Israel clearly in Europe, but even in global terms,” he said.