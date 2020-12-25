Bollywood hopes to put dire year behind it, eyes comeback

AFP, BENGALURU, India





The dancers this year stopped strutting on Bollywood sets as the Indian film industry struggled to find any spring in its step during a disastrous year.

The annus horribilis for the world’s most prolific movie industry began with the heartbreaking deaths in April within 36 hours of luminaries Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Others to pass away included composer Wajid Khan, who died from COVID-19 at 42; director Basu Chatterjee; Bollywood’s first female choreographer Saroj Khan; and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, singer of an estimated 40,000 film songs.

A camera crew works on a Bollywood film set on Madh Island off the coast of Mumbai, India, on Nov. 21. Photo: AFP

It was the suicide in June of 34-year-old star Sushant Singh Rajput that had the widest repercussions.

India’s sensationalist TV news channels — eager to cast the film industry as a den of iniquity — accused Rajput’s former girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, of driving him to his death with black magic and cannabis.

The 28-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, spent months in custody for allegedly buying drugs for Rajput, while stars such as Deepika Padukone were hauled in for questioning as the investigation escalated.

“It has been a terrible year,” actress Swara Bhasker said.

“The slander campaign by some sections of the media against the film industry has been horrendous,” she added.

Virus restrictions forced producers to hit pause on shootings, putting thousands of livelihoods at risk in Hindi-language Bollywood, as well as India’s other regional film industries.

From “spot boys” running errands on set to “junior artistes” eking out a living as extras, the sector relies on an army of low-paid workers.

“The loss of employment and income has been devastating for so many,” Bhasker said.

Productions have tentatively resumed, but pandemic restrictions forbid them from shooting the elaborate musical sequences that are a hallmark of Hindi movies.

This point was brought home in a social media post in August by superstar Amitabh Bachchan — who this year spent weeks in hospital with COVID-19 — describing a film set as “a sea of blue PPE,” referring to personal protective equipment.

Cinemas were shut for months and although they reopened in October, virus-wary viewers are staying away, and some theatres are wondering if the crowds will ever return.

A trip to the cinema has traditionally been hugely popular in India, ranging from US$1 tickets at single-screen theaters to air-conditioned multiplexes offering seat-side biryani and hot fudge sundaes.

New releases have ground to a halt, with many producers preferring to screen their films directly on streaming platforms that boomed as the pandemic forced millions into lockdown.

Bachchan’s actor son Abhishek, whose crime caper Ludo went straight to Netflix last month, said that the silver screen experience “cannot be duplicated.”

“We love our outings to the theater; we love watching our films on the screen while eating a nice tub of popcorn, our samosas and cold drinks, and going with our friends and family,” he said.

“I absolutely see theaters making a comeback and I really hope they do,” he added.

He acknowledged that the immediate outlook appeared hazy.

“I think we are at the crossroads right now... What is that new normal going to be?” he said.

Although Hollywood has mooted the idea of showing films simultaneously in cinemas and on digital platforms, with Warner Bros planning to do so with all its releases next year, its Indian counterparts have no such plans.

“There are certain films that must be seen projected onto the big screen,” said filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in AK vs AK, a black comedy released on Netflix this week.

“Filmmakers create content based on where their work will be seen... You have to know what size of screen your film is going to be seen on, and studios and distributors must fulfill that promise,” he said.

The casualties are already piling up.

A string of beloved single-screen cinemas have downed their shutters and many others are contemplating closure, film trade analyst Komal Nahta said.

“It is going to be catastrophic,” he said.