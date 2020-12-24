Classified material can be used in Durham probe

AP, WASHINGTON





The US special counsel investigating the origins of the FBI’s probe into the 2016 presidential election now has the authority to use classified information indefinitely in his investigation, a procedural step following his earlier appointment, according to a memorandum issued by US President Donald Trump.

Outgoing US Attorney General William Barr named US attorney John Durham as a special counsel in the investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe of the 2016 election.

Durham was already leading an investigation, but the appointment makes it more difficult for the incoming US attorney general to close it.

The FBI’s probe morphed into former US special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Trump-Russia cooperation.

The ongoing Durham investigation followed Trump’s repeated calls to “investigate the investigators.”

In May last year, Trump directed US intelligence officials to assist in that review and gave the attorney general permission to declassify or downgrade information or intelligence that relates to his review.

Trump’s memo came on Tuesday as he continues to propel his claims that the Russia investigation that shadowed his presidency was a “witch hunt.”

It is the latest example of efforts by Trump officials to use the final days of his administration to essentially box US president-elect Joe Biden in by enacting new rules, regulations and orders designed to cement Trump’s legacy.

Barr earlier told reporters that he was naming Durham as special counsel in what turned out to be one of his final moves as attorney general. He resigned last week and his deputy Jeffrey Rosen is taking over today.

The move added a wrinkle for whomever Biden nominates as attorney general, especially because Democrats have dismissed Durham’s probe.

Also on Tuesday, Trump appointed Ezra Cohen, of the District of Columbia, to chair the US Public Interest Declassification Board. Cohen, a Trump loyalist, is acting undersecretary of defense for intelligence.