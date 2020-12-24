Three police officers were killed and a fourth wounded in central France yesterday by a gunman they confronted in response to a domestic violence call, the deadliest attack in years on French law enforcement outside of terrorism incidents.
The suspect, a 48-year-old man known to authorities for child custody disputes, was “discovered dead” several hours after fleeing a house in an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just, a village of about 160 people south of the city of Clermont-Ferrand, French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.
Darmanin gave no further details on how the suspect died, but said that he himself was heading to the scene.
However a ministry source told reporters that the suspect “was found dead in his vehicle, apparently a suicide.”
The man opened fire at two officers who arrived at the house shortly after midnight after being alerted to a reported domestic assault.
One was killed immediately and the other shot in the thigh before the man set fire to the house, where a woman had climbed onto the roof.
Police reinforcements and firefighters were rushed to the scene, and roads leading to the house were blocked off, the prosecutors’ office in Clermont-Ferrand said.
Two further police who were trying to determine if rescue officers could reach their shot colleagues were then fired on and killed by the suspect, who had barricaded himself in the house and appeared to be heavily armed, prosecutors said.
The woman was safely rescued and was being questioned by police.
The officers killed, gendarmes from France’s military police which often ensures law enforcement in rural areas, were identified as Arno Mavel, 21; Remi Dupuis, 37; and Cyrille Morel, 45.
“Our security forces put their lives at risk to protect us. These are our heroes,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Ayna Garayeva, a teacher in the capital of authoritarian and secretive Turkmenistan, began taking extra sanitary measures in her classroom when the government issued new COVID-19 guidelines in August. As well as standard COVID-19 precautions like temperature checks for students, she started fumigating her classroom with the smoke of a herb beloved by the ex-Soviet country’s leader. “We are following the instructions as they are laid out,” 42-year-old Garayeva said. In tightly controlled Turkmenistan, which still insists that it has no COVID-19 cases, the pandemic has led to a boom in a herb whose Turkmen name translates as “medicine for a hundred illnesses.” Wild
COUNTERMEASURES: Some local governments have asked residents living with elderly or ill people to don masks even when they are at home to protect them Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that there was no need to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. Suga said the head of the government’s expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic had told him “we’re not there yet” with regards to calling a state of emergency. “We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures,” Suga said during an interview on national television late on Monday. “I’ll spearhead the effort with a mindset to do everything that must be done.” Suga’s