Earnmore Chikavaza takes a mouthful of fried beetles and munches happily, downing the crunchy snack with a mouthful of water.
He runs out of superlatives to sum up the benefits of a food that is healthy, tasty, organic and — a special advantage in a poor country — absolutely free.
The delicacy is the chafer beetle, also called the Christmas beetle, a dark-red Zimbabwean bug that proliferates in the southern hemisphere country at this time of year.
Photo: AFP
“You don’t spend anything on the beetles. They are free relish,” the slender 28-year-old miner said.
“All you have to do is to go out in the bush and shake them off, or pluck them from musasa trees and they come in summer when other forms of relish are scarce,” he said.
In Zimbabwean towns, food tastes have become Westernized, but in the countryside, there remains a time-honored tradition of eating insects, mopani worms and white ants — the bounty of rich soil and luxuriant vegetation.
Chikavaza lives in Mhondoro, a village about 100km southwest of the capital, Harare.
Three weeks of heavy rain have made it too dangerous to venture into the mining tunnels, so he spends time with a bowl in his hands, shaking beetles out of the trees for food.
Chikavaza takes his harvest to a local woman, Winnie Chikaonda, 72, who helps him cook the insects.
The recipe is simple — the beetles are boiled until soft and then fried until they reach the desired level of crunchiness.
“As children, we used to go out in the bush to harvest them,” Chikaonda said.
“God created them knowing they were healthy to eat. It’s a pity children from the cities don’t like them. They regard them as creepy creatures that bite,” she added.
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Ayna Garayeva, a teacher in the capital of authoritarian and secretive Turkmenistan, began taking extra sanitary measures in her classroom when the government issued new COVID-19 guidelines in August. As well as standard COVID-19 precautions like temperature checks for students, she started fumigating her classroom with the smoke of a herb beloved by the ex-Soviet country’s leader. “We are following the instructions as they are laid out,” 42-year-old Garayeva said. In tightly controlled Turkmenistan, which still insists that it has no COVID-19 cases, the pandemic has led to a boom in a herb whose Turkmen name translates as “medicine for a hundred illnesses.” Wild
COUNTERMEASURES: Some local governments have asked residents living with elderly or ill people to don masks even when they are at home to protect them Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that there was no need to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. Suga said the head of the government’s expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic had told him “we’re not there yet” with regards to calling a state of emergency. “We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures,” Suga said during an interview on national television late on Monday. “I’ll spearhead the effort with a mindset to do everything that must be done.” Suga’s